iPhone Ultra India Price: Will It Cost Above Rs 2,50,000? Here's What Reports Suggest

Apple's first foldable iPhone, widely referred to as the iPhone Ultra in reports, could become the company's most expensive iPhone yet. With the device expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series on September 9, attention is now turning to how much it could cost in India.

What To Expect From Apple's Foldable

The iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a book style design with a roughly 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen, according to The Economic Times and MacRumors. Reports also suggest a thin design, two rear cameras and Touch ID instead of Face ID.

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iPhone Ultra Price Could Cross Rs 2 Lakh In India

The Economic Times has reported that Apple's foldable could start at around $2,000, with the Indian price potentially exceeding Rs 2 lakh after taxes and local pricing. MacRumors, citing different industry estimates, reports a US price range of roughly $2,000 to $2,500.

Some India focused reports have put the expected price even closer to the Rs 2.5 lakh mark. The Sunday Guardian, for instance, reports an estimated starting range of around Rs 2.3 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh for the foldable iPhone.

Could iPhone Ultra Cost More Than Rs 2.5 Lakh?

A price above Rs 2.5 lakh cannot be ruled out, particularly for higher-storage versions. Recent estimates have placed Apple's first foldable iPhone at widely different price points. Gadgets 360, citing a TrendForce estimate, reports that the device could start at around $2,099 and reach $2,299 depending on the configuration, while the highest-end version could potentially cross $3,000. That would translate to more than Rs 2.8 lakh before accounting for India's pricing structure.

The fact that this would be Apple's first foldable iPhone could also contribute to its premium positioning. Reports have pointed to a complex foldable design, including a large inner display and a specialized hinge, which are expected to make the device significantly more expensive than conventional iPhones. Memory and other component costs could further add pressure to the final price.

Gadgets 360 reports that memory costs for some iPhone configurations are expected to rise sharply in 2026, with Apple potentially passing part of those costs on to consumers. Apple has officially confirmed its September 9 event, but has not confirmed the foldable iPhone, its name or its price. The final India price will therefore only be known if and when Apple announces the device.

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