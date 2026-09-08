Mahindra Expands Veero Range With New CNG, Upgraded Diesel Models

Mahindra & Mahindra has expanded its Veero light commercial vehicle range with the launch of the new Veero 1.1 XXL CNG and an upgraded Veero Diesel, strengthening its multi-energy commercial vehicle portfolio under the Urban Prosper Platform.

As per the press release, designed for intra-city logistics, the Veero 1.1 XXL CNG offers a 1.1-tonne payload and a 2,900 mm cargo deck. Its 5.1-metre turning radius is intended to improve manoeuvrability on congested city roads and in tight loading areas.

Under the hood, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine generates 48.5 kW of peak power and 98 Nm of torque. According to Mahindra, the vehicle achieves an ARAI-rated efficiency of 21.4 km/kg and offers a total dual-fuel range of over 450 km.

The vehicle targets urban commercial sectors, including FMCG distribution, fresh produce transport, e-commerce logistics, and courier services.

Upgraded Veero Diesel

The upgraded Veero Diesel introduces new features, including a 26.03 cm touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice commands in multiple languages. Cruise control has also been added to improve comfort during longer journeys.

The vehicle comes with LNT technology and features such as air conditioning with a heater, a reclining driver's seat with adjustable headrest, flat-fold seats, a door armrest and D+2 seating.

Mahindra has also expanded its iMAXX connectivity suite with remote AC control, alongside more than 50 features covering vehicle tracking, geofencing, route planning, vehicle health monitoring and fuel tracking. Power windows and fast-charging ports are standard across variants.

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Pricing and Availability

The new Veero 1.1 XXL CNG will be available to customers from September 20, 2026, while the upgraded Veero Diesel goes on sale from September 8.

The Veero 1.1 XXL CNG is priced from Rs 8.25 lakh, while the upgraded Veero Diesel starts at Rs 8.29 lakh, with prices varying by variant. Mahindra said the latest models build on the Veero's launch in September 2024 and its UPP platform.

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