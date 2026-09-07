Green Turn: EV, CNG, Hybrids Dethrone Petrol In August As Rural India Drives Auto Sales

India's auto retail market recorded strong growth in August, with total vehicle sales rising 17.5% year-on-year to 24.2 lakh units, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The August data highlighted three key trends: alternative-powertrain passenger vehicles overtaking petrol cars in terms of combined market share, rural demand outpacing urban demand across all major categories, and shifts in the passenger vehicle market-share rankings among leading automakers.

CNG, EVs And Hybrids Surpass Petrol Cars

One of the key takeaways from the August data was the rising penetration of alternative powertrains. For the first time, the combined share of CNG/LPG vehicles, hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs) exceeded the share of petrol-powered passenger vehicles.

Petrol cars accounted for 40.85% of the passenger vehicle market in August.

In comparison, CNG and LPG vehicles accounted for 25.28%, hybrids for 9.04% and EVs for 7.63%. Together, these three alternative powertrains accounted for 41.95%, marginally higher than petrol's 40.85% share.

The trend indicates a gradual shift in consumer preference towards alternative powertrains, with CNG continuing to have a significant presence while hybrid and EV adoption also expands.

Rural Demand Outpaces Urban

Another major trend in August was the stronger performance of rural markets. Rural retail auto sales grew 19.79% year-on-year, outpacing the 15.17% growth recorded in urban markets. Rural markets outperformed urban markets across every major vehicle category.

The divergence was particularly visible in passenger vehicles. Rural PV sales grew 24.99% year-on-year, compared with 10.93% growth in urban markets. In the two-wheeler segment, rural sales increased 20.25%, slightly ahead of the 19.07% growth recorded in urban markets.

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The stronger rural performance points to improving demand beyond India's major urban centres and could remain an important driver for the auto sector, particularly during the upcoming festive season.

Maruti, Tata Motors Gain PV Market Share

The August passenger vehicle market-share data also showed notable movement among major automakers. Maruti Suzuki increased its market share to 41.05% in August from 38.82% in the comparable period. Tata Motors also gained share, rising to 14.37% from 11.88%.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra's market share declined to 12.49% from 13.36%, while Hyundai Motor India's share fell to 11.68% from 12.94%.

The market-share changes indicate a competitive passenger vehicle market, with Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors gaining ground while M&M and Hyundai saw their shares moderate.

Two-Wheelers Lead Overall Growth

Total retail auto sales increased 17.5% year-on-year to 24.2 lakh units in August. Two-wheelers were among the strongest performers, with sales rising 19.7% year-on-year to 17 lakh units. The segment's performance is expected to remain closely watched as the industry enters the festive season.

Passenger vehicle sales increased 16.1% year-on-year to 4.02 lakh units. Commercial vehicle sales rose 14.5% to 90,769 units, while three-wheeler sales increased 8.6% to 1.22 lakh units. Tractor sales remained largely stable, increasing 0.8% year-on-year to 87,977 units.

With rural demand outperforming urban markets and two-wheeler sales registering strong growth, the upcoming festive season will be a key period for the automobile industry.

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