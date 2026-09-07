Pakistan Beat India In 2021, Then Lost Direction: Mohammad Yousuf

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf believes the crisis in the country's men's cricket team began after its emphatic 10-wicket win over India at the 2021 T20 World Cup, according to a report.

The 52-year-old noted that the landmark victory changed the mindset of the players, with some beginning to believe that they had already "achieved something big". He said this eventually led to the formation of egos within the team, while players stopped taking responsibility for their performances, the report stated.

The 2021 T20 World Cup victory was a historic moment for Pakistan. It was the team's first win over arch-rivals India in a World Cup match, ending a decade-long streak of defeats against India in both the ODI and T20I editions of the tournament.

ALSO READ: 7 Out, Inquiry In: Match-Fixing Rumours Haunt Pakistan's Disastrous England Tour

However, Yousuf believes the celebrations surrounding the victory were followed by a loss of direction within the team.

Pakistan's Record Since 2021 India Win

Pakistan have played 221 internationals since that victory, winning 115 matches and losing 97. The team currently has the fifth-best win/loss ratio among full-member nations during this period.

India, meanwhile, has the best win/loss ratio among the full-member teams, with a figure of 2.513, having won 181 and lost 72 of their 272 internationals.

“That match which we won against India in 2021, that damaged us a lot," Yousuf said on Samaa TV. “Because after that victory, players started to think that they had achieved something big. They couldn't understand what they had to do next."

Yousuf Backs PCB's Big Call

The former Pakistan batter also backed the Pakistan Cricket Board's unprecedented decision to send seven players home in the middle of the England Test series.

ALSO READ: Unwanted Record For Pakistan! Test Win-Loss Ratio Crashes To 40-Year Low

The PCB's move came amid changes within the Pakistan setup, with the board taking major action involving the squad and coaching structure during the England series.

"The PCB has been supporting you throughout. So many coaches have come and gone, so many things have changed just to try and help the Pakistan team. But no player has stood up and taken responsibility. Eventually, PCB had to take a step that it did. I back what PCB did," he concluded.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.