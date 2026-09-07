PNB Housing Finance Approves Rs 10,000 Crore Fundraise Via NCDs; Check Details

PNB Housing Finance approved the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches, aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, Sept. 07, 2026, has approved the Issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) upto a maximum amount of Rs 10,000 crore, with or without green shoe option, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches as may be decided by the board of directors or any committee authorised by it, from time to time." the filing said.

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An NCD is a fixed-income debt instrument that provides structured returns to investors. Companies use them as a way of raising funds on a long-term basis. As NCDs are unsecured and not backed by assets, the market participants evaluate the issuing company's creditworthy and debt-servicing capacity before allotment.

Investors lend money to the issuer in return for a fixed rate of interest over a specified tenure. Unlike convertible debentures, NCDs cannot be converted into equity shares of the issuing company.

The company also extended the date of relieving of their Chief Information Officer (CIO) Anubhav Rajput to on or before Sept. 30, 2026 to make sure of a "smooth transition and completion of handover process."

PNB Housing Finance Stock Movement

Share price of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. saw an uptick of 1.38% to settle at Rs 1,182.10 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.50 downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 1,166.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,166.00. During today's trading session, PNB Housing Finance Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,163.70 to Rs 1,188.90.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 729.60 and a high of Rs 1,211.50. On the performance front, PNB Housing Finance Ltd. share price is up 49.31% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is Rs 22,648.56 crore, with a P/E ratio of 16.15.

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