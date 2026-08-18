BPCL Approves Rs 5,000 Crore Fundraise Via NCDs; Here's What It Means

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL) approved the issue of non-convertible debentures in ten tranches, aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Aug. 18 2026, has approved the funds raising through issuance of secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series/tranches upto a maximum of 10 tranches, aggregating upto an amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore, within one year," the filing said.

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"The details of allotment and other details will be decided and informed to stock exchange in the required format, at the time of issue of each series/tranche," it added.

An NCD is a fixed-income debt instrument that provides structured returns to investors. Companies use them as a way of raising funds on a long-term basis. As NCDs are unsecured and not backed by assets, the market participants evaluate the issuing company's creditworthy and debt-servicing capacity before allotment.

Investors lend money to the issuer in return for a fixed rate of interest over a specified tenure. Unlike convertible debentures, NCDs cannot be converted into equity shares of the issuing company.

BPCL Q1 Results

BPCL reported a net loss of Rs 3,962 crore in the quarter, against a profit of Rs 3,919 crore in the preceding quarter.

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The net loss stood significantly below Bloomberg estimates of Rs 12,632 crore. BPCL's revenue rose 18.2% to Rs 1.51 lakh crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 1.91 lakh crore in the previous quarter. In terms of operations, Ebitda loss was at Rs 4,077 crore in the quarter under review aganist Rs 10,061 crore on a sequential basis.

BPCL Share Price History

Share price of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. saw a 2.01% downturn to settle at Rs 310.30, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.55% declinne of the NSE Nifty 50.

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