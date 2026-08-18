Mumbai Local Train Fight: Women Passengers Caught In Physical Altercation, Video Goes Viral

A video showing women passengers engaged in a physical altercation aboard a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, once again drawing attention to safety concerns on the city's overcrowded suburban rail network.

According to Siraj Noorani, who filmed and shared the video on X, the fight broke out aboard the 8:13 am slow local train travelling from Andheri to Virar, shortly after it left platform number 4.

ALSO READ | Good News For Mumbaikars: AC Local Plan Gets A Boost As Railways Revamp Procurement Plan - Details Inside

The clip shows the confrontation escalating into a physical scuffle between the two women inside the compartment.

Sharing the video, the user who posted it flagged the incident as a serious concern, writing that "in such a situation, anyone can lose their life," and calling on the railway administration to take such incidents seriously and implement stricter measures to ensure passenger safety.

A Recurring Concern On Mumbai's Locals

Such incidents are not new to the Mumbai suburban railway network, which ferries lakhs of commuters daily, often in severely overcrowded conditions, especially during peak hours.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra SIR: 2.08 Crore Voters Face Exclusion From August 24 Draft Roll?

The overcrowded packed compartments often become flashpoints for disputes over seating and space, sometimes escalating into physical altercations, as seen in this latest video.

The clip has since been widely shared and discussed online.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.