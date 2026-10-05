Oil Prices On Oct. 5: Brent Crude Climbs 1% To Hit $103 After Yemeni Houthi Attacks Saudi Energy Facilities

Crude oil prices rose on Monday after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they launched ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco sites in Riyadh and the Khurais area, raising concerns about production at the top exporter in the region. Brent crude futures, due for a December expiry, climbed 81 cents, or 0.79%, to $103.06 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.57 a barrel, up 46 cents, or 0.50% in early trade on Oct. 5.

Notably, G7 countries agreed on Friday to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude from emergency reserves and pledged to refrain from energy export restrictions after pressure from US President Donald Trump. The release will add to Middle Eastern crude exports which rose above pre-war levels in four of the seven days of the final week of September, shipping data showed on Monday, despite attacks on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for a missile and drone attack on Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure, saying it targeted an Aramco facility in Riyadh in retaliation for Saudi-backed military operations in Yemen. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that the group launched long-range ballistic missiles and drones at the Saudi Arabia facility and described the operation as precise.

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He claimed the attack caused fires at the targeted site and warned that the Houthis would respond to any further escalation by Saudi forces. The Houthis said their latest attack was a direct response to Saudi military operations in Yemen, including airstrikes against Houthi-controlled areas. Saudi-backed forces supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government have intensified military operations across several fronts, including areas around Taiz and Lahij.

Yemeni government forces reported 97 military operations targeting Houthi reinforcements around the Tor al-Baha front and Taiz axis. They claimed that the operations targeted about 260 Houthi fighters and destroyed or disabled 44 military vehicles. Meanwhile, Saudi-backed forces have continued airstrikes against Houthi strongholds in Sanaa, Saada and surrounding provinces. Health officials in Sanaa have reported dozens of casualties from recent attacks, while Houthi projectiles have contributed to heightened military tensions along Saudi Arabia's southern border.

On Sunday, Yemen's Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government said it was launching a major military campaign to recapture all areas of the country controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis. Meanwhile, Aramco has unexpectedly cut November crude oil prices for Asia to six-year lows. Meanwhile, OPEC+ delayed a review that would determine 2027 oil output quotas for its members after the Iran war disrupted projects to expand capacity across the Middle East, throwing estimates of future production potential into uncertainty, said two sources close to the matter.

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