Watrana Rentals IPO and Mahanadi Coalfields IPO are set to open for subscription on November 19, with a sharp difference in their grey market premiums. As of 7:57 a.m. on Nov. 19, Watrana Rentals is commanding a premium of Rs 62, while Mahanadi Coalfields is trading at a much lower premium of Rs 3.10.

At the upper end of their respective price bands, the two IPOs are indicating potential listing gains of 25.31% and 2.28%, respectively. Here is a comparison of their latest GMP, estimated listing prices, and potential gains.

Watrana Rentals Vs Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: GMP Comparison

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Particulars Watrana Rentals Mahanadi Coalfields Latest GMP Rs 62 Rs 3.10 Upper price band Rs 245 Rs 136 Estimated listing price Rs 307 Rs 139.10 Expected listing gain per share Rs 62 Rs 3.10 Indicative listing gain 25.31% 2.28%

Watrana Rentals IPO GMP Today

Watrana Rentals aims to raise Rs 120.10 crore through the IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue and has fixed the price band of Rs 232 to Rs 245 per share. Its latest GMP stands at Rs 62, which indicates a listing price of Rs 307 per share and a potential listing gain of 25.31% over the upper price band of Rs 245.

The lot size of the IPO has been fixed at 600 shares; however, investors need to subscribe to at least two lots, or 1,200 shares, for this SME IPO, which translates into an investment of Rs 2,94,000 at the upper price band.

So, at the latest listing gains estimate of Rs 62 per share, the total indicative gain on the minimum application would be Rs 74,400.

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Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP Today

Mahanadi Coalfields, aiming to raise Rs 8,981.12 crore with the IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale, has fixed its price band at Rs 129 to Rs 136 per share.

The IPO is currently commanding a GMP of Rs 3.10, and at the upper price band of Rs 136, the estimated listing price would be Rs 139.10, indicating a potential listing gain of 2.28%.

The lot size has been fixed at 110 shares, translating into a minimum investment of Rs 14,960 at the upper price band, and the indicative gain per lot would be around Rs 341.

Which IPO Has Higher Listing Gain Potential?

Watrana Rentals is currently ahead in the grey market premium comparison, with an indicative listing gain of 25.31%, against 2.28% for Mahanadi Coalfields.

Both IPOs will open for subscription on November 19 and close on November 23. The shares are expected to list on November 27.

Note: GMP is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment and can change before listing. The estimated listing prices and gains are indicative, and actual listing performance may differ.

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