The IPO of Mahanadi Coalfields, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India opens for subscription today, November 19, 2026, and closes on November 23, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected on November 26, while shares are scheduled to list on both BSE and NSE on November 27. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 129-136 per share with a face value of Rs 2 per share.

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PL Capital Report

Ahead of the issue opening, the grey market premium of Mahanadi Coalfields stood at Rs 3.1 per share, as of 7.37 a.m. on Nov 19, 2026. At this premium, the shares are estimated to list at Rs 139.1 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of 2.28% over the upper end of the price band.

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The grey market premium is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment ahead of listing. It is not regulated by stock exchanges or SEBI and does not guarantee the actual listing price or returns.

10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe To Mahanadi Coalfields IPO

1. IPO date

The IPO of Mahanadi Coalfields, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India opens for subscription today, November 19, 2026, and closes on November 23, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected on November 26, while shares are scheduled to list on both BSE and NSE on November 27.

2. Price band

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 129-136 per share with a face value of Rs 2 per share.

3. IPO size

The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 66.18 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size is around Rs 8,981.1 crore. No fresh shares are being issued, and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder.

4. Promoter and shareholding

Mahanadi Coalfields is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India Ltd. Post listing, Coal India will dilute about 10% stake and retain nearly 90% ownership, ensuring management control remains unchanged. The IPO will provide an opportunity for public investors to participate directly in MCL's coal production business, while Coal India is expected to retain majority ownership and management control, ensuring continuity in the existing ownership structure.

5. Lot size and investment:

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 110 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper price band investors would require a minimum investment of Rs 14,960.

6. Objects of the issue

Since the IPO is a pure OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. The objective is to facilitate stake dilution by the parent, Coal India, and provide public investors direct exposure to MCL's coal mining business.

7. About the company

MCL is India's largest coal-producing company, accounting for about 21% of domestic coal production in FY26. It operates 17 mines (14 opencast and 3 underground) and produced 218.3 million tonnes of coal in FY26. The company has coal resources of 40.34 billion tonnes, providing long-term production visibility. MCL's primary product is non-coking thermal coal, produced in various grades, including washed and beneficiated coal. MCL primarily serves the power utilities sector – state power utilities, private power utilities, captive power plants and independent power producers – along with non-power industries such as sponge iron and steel, cement, aluminum, paper and chemicals

8. Financial performance

Revenue: Rs 30,549.6 crore in FY26

EBITDA: 16,080 crore

Profit after tax: Rs 10,700 crore

EBITDA margin: 52.6%

MCL also declared a total dividend of Rs 7,650 crore, highlighting its strong cash-generating capabilities and attractive shareholder returns.

9. Peer comparison

Peer companies include Coal India, NMDC, GMDC and MOIL.

10. Growth drivers and key strategies

Key growth initiatives include:

Expansion of existing mines and development of new projects

Increasing washery capacity to 37 mtpa

Expanding first-mile connectivity capacity to 336.5 mtpa

Investments in rail evacuation infrastructure

Technology-led efficiency through ERP systems, AI-based analytics and mechanisation

Benefiting from India's non-coking coal demand, expected to rise from 1,186 mt in FY26 to 1,564 mt by FY36.

Key risks

Investors should watch for:

High dependence on thermal coal and the power sector

Customer concentration risk, with top 10 customers contributing nearly 56% of revenue

Dependence on parent Coal India

Delays in land acquisition and environmental clearances

Logistics and railway evacuation bottlenecks

Mining-related operational, safety and environmental risks.

Brokerage view

At the upper end of the price band, MCL is valued at around 8x FY26 earnings and 6x EV/EBITDA. PL Capital has assigned a "Subscribe" rating to the IPO for medium to long term investors, citing superior operating performance, low-cost mining operations, strong RoE, attractive dividend yield and industry-leading profitability.

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