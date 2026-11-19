Robert Pattinson has received a warm welcome from former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan after being announced as the next 007. Brosnan, who played the famous British spy in four films between 1995 and 2002, congratulated Pattinson and said he was confident the actor would do well in the role.

“Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent,” Brosnan Brosnan shared on Instagram on Thursday, recalling his experience of working with Pattinson in the 2010 film Remember Me.

“It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength,” he added. He ended his message by wishing him well, writing, “Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce.”

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Former Bond Actors And Hollywood Stars React

Brosnan is among several actors who have congratulated Pattinson on becoming the new face of the long-running franchise, according to Variety.

Pattinson's casting has received positive responses from several well-known actors. George Lazenby, who played James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, also shared a video message welcoming him to the franchise.

Lazenby described Bond as an exclusive club and asked Pattinson to enjoy the experience. He also referred to the famous Bond line, “This never happened to the other fella,” while wishing him good luck.

Brad Pitt also supported the casting during an interview with Extra TV. He praised Pattinson's recent film choices and called him “the real deal”.

Ralph Fiennes, who played M in three Bond films, said he was still attached to Daniel Craig's version of the character but believed Pattinson would be a good choice. He described him as a talented actor and expressed confidence in his ability to take on the role.

Elizabeth Debicki, who worked with Pattinson in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, also welcomed the announcement. She praised his personality and acting skills, saying she was happy about his selection. The British royal family's official X account also congratulated Pattinson.

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Pattinson To Lead The 26th Bond Film

Robert Pattinson's casting as the new James Bond was officially confirmed on November 16 through the franchise's social media accounts.

With this, Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play 007, taking over from Daniel Craig, who portrayed the character in five films before signing off with No Time to Die in 2021.

Several other actors were reportedly considered during the casting process, including Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack Lowden, Harris Dickinson, Tom Francis and Harry Styles.

The 26th film in the series will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, while Steven Knight is writing the screenplay.

Robert Pattinson's Journey In Films

Pattinson first came into the spotlight with his role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005). His popularity grew worldwide after he starred in the Twilight series. He later moved beyond teen romance films, taking up a mix of independent projects and big-budget Hollywood movies.

Some of his notable films include Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Matt Reeves' The Batman (2022), in which he played the DC superhero. He most recently appeared in Nolan's The Odyssey (2026) and is expected to reprise his role as Batman in The Batman II, scheduled to arrive in 2028.

Now, with the role of James Bond, Pattinson is set to take on another major character in his career.

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