Macquarie has cut its price target on Kaynes Technology India by 26% after the company's September quarter results fell short of estimates, with the brokerage flagging concerns over its smart-meter business, historical financial restatement and uncertainty surrounding its proposed Vishay deal.

The brokerage lowered its target price to Rs 2,800 from Rs 3,800, while retaining its 'Neutral' rating on the stock. The revised target follows a reduction in its earnings estimates for FY27, FY28 and FY29 after the company reported a weaker-than-expected performance in the second quarter of FY27.

"We cut our DCF-based target price by 26% to Rs 2,800 from Rs 3,800. Our revised TP implies 18.7x FY29E EV/EBITDA, in line with the broader peer group," said Sameet Sinha of Macquarie.

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Sinha said the results had raised fresh questions about the company's business outlook, adding to the uncertainty surrounding its investment plans and customer arrangements.

Kaynes Technology Q2 Results Miss Estimates

Kaynes Technology reported revenue of Rs 950 crore, EBITDA of Rs 130 crore and net profit of Rs 50 crore for the second quarter of FY27.

The figures were below Macquarie's estimates by 16%, 29% and 53%, respectively. They also missed Bloomberg consensus estimates by 8% for revenue, 17% for EBITDA and 37% for net profit.

Management indicated that the company held back deliveries in its smart-meter business to maintain liquidity. Gross margin declined 138 basis points year-on-year, while EBITDA margin fell 324 basis points, reflecting lower revenue from original design manufacturing (ODM) and higher input costs.

Historical Financial Restatement, Vishay Deal Add To Concerns

Macquarie highlighted two other developments that have added to uncertainty around Kaynes Technology.

The company appointed Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, an affiliate of Grant Thornton, as its new auditor and restated historical financial statements to correct earlier errors, including changes to revenue and the classification of certain receivables.

While Macquarie said the appointment of a new auditor lent credibility to the published numbers, it flagged uncertainty around the company's proposed joint venture with Vishay.

Kaynes had announced a joint venture with Vishay that appeared to involve an investment in an entity under Kaynes Semicon. However, management subsequently indicated that the investment could instead be made directly into Kaynes Semicon.

Macquarie estimates that the investment implies a valuation of around $115 million. If the investment is made directly into Kaynes Semicon, the implied valuation would be around 70% below the brokerage's estimate.

The brokerage also noted that up to 90% of the capacity could be sold to Vishay, suggesting that other customer agreements may be smaller than previously indicated.

Macquarie Cuts Earnings Estimates, Sees Limited Near-Term Triggers

Following the weaker-than-expected quarter, Macquarie cut its FY27, FY28 and FY29 revenue estimates by 18%, 21% and 12%, respectively. Its EBITDA estimates were reduced by 26%, 35% and 28%.

The revisions reflect lower expectations for the smart-meter business as well as the OSAT and PCB segments.

Macquarie said Kaynes Technology's electronics manufacturing services (EMS) business continues to grow at more than 30%. However, it expects the slowdown in smart meters and uncertainty surrounding the Vishay arrangement to weigh on the stock.

The brokerage identified the potential sale of the smart-meter business, greater clarity on the Vishay deal, improved working capital management and stronger cash generation as key triggers to watch.

It valued the company at 18.7 times its FY29 estimated EV/EBITDA, broadly in line with its industry peers, and retained its 'Neutral' rating.

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