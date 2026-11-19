City Union Bank on Wednesday said that it had detected an incident involving unauthorized transaction through the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system in one of its customer account on November 16, 2026, following which it took immediate measures, including shutting down the NEFT and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) gateways pertaining to that account.

The private sector lender said it was also working with leading experts to support its investigation.

“Immediately upon becoming aware of the incident, we have taken the necessary steps to investigate and respond to the incident, including shutting down NEFT and RTGS gateway pertaining to the respective customer's account,” City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

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The bank said it did not have any material impact of this incident on its Core business operations, financial performance or business continuity. The bank's core business functions continue to operate normally without disruptions.

“We reassure that the Bank continues to monitor the situation closely and take all appropriate measures in accordance with the applicable statutory and regulatory requirements,” said the bank's statement.

The matter is being analysed to ascertain the root cause, and necessary corrective measures are being undertaken and hence, this disclosure is being made to the exchange today, it added.

On Wednesday, City Union Bank share price ended 1.18% lower at Rs 230.10 apiece on the BSE.

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