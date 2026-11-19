Severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' has altered its trajectory and is set to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Puri on November 20, prompting the eastern coastal state to augment its preparedness and move people to safety, officials said on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department forecast that the cyclone would make landfall between Narsapur and Puri, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

The Odisha government announced the closure of schools in six districts for three days from Thursday, suspended leaves of employees, deployed senior bureaucrats in different districts and geared up an evacuation exercise.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Odisha government has also announced the closure of schools in six districts for three days from Thursday – Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal – suspended leaves of employees, and deployed senior bureaucrats in vulnerable areas in the wake of the approaching cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in 11 districts on Thursday and Friday. These are Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda.

Majhi said average wind speeds along the Odisha coast were expected to reach around 100 kmph.

Odisha Citizens Evacuated

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said nearly 50,000 people had been evacuated to safer locations ahead of the likely landfall of severe cyclonic storm ‘Akvan' between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha. Majhi made the remarks after chairing a high-level meeting to review the state government's preparedness. He said the largest evacuation operation was being carried out in Ganjam district.

Residents of several villages in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts were being moved to safer locations.

The state government has established 3,000 cyclone shelters, of which 448 were already operational, Majhi said. It has also allocated Rs 20 crore to 15 districts for relief and rescue operations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.