Gold Price Today in India
Gold and silver prices were initially supported by bargain buying on Tuesday, Nov. 17; however, rising yields and a stronger dollar restricted the rebound of these precious metals.
MCX Gold futures with December delivery closed at Rs 1,34,223 per 10 grams on Tuesday, declining marginally by 0.23% during the session. Silver futures remained highly volatile during the previous session and finally ended the session at Rs 1,69,702, gaining 1.1%, in contrast to the yellow metal.
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In the international market, these precious metals are under pressure today, Nov. 18, with COMEX gold declining 1.19% to $3,818.1 per ounce and COMEX silver down 1.26% to $46.76 per ounce as of 20:08 EST.
In India, at around 6:15 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,34,840 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 1,70,340 per kg.
22K gold stood at Rs 1,23,869 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,57,565 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.
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City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,34,600 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,34,360 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,34,990 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,34,420 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,34,700 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,34,810 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,23,383; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,23,163; Chennai at Rs 1,23,741; Kolkata at Rs 1,23,218; Bengaluru at Rs 1,23,475; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,23,576 per 10gm.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,70,030 per kg
Delhi: Rs 1,69,740 per kg
Chennai: Rs 1,70,530 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 1,69,810 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 1,70,170 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 1,70,300 per kg
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