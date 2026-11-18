Asian markets were trading mostly higher on Wednesday after Nvidia reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results and forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.

South Korea's Kospi led the gains, climbing 2.73%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.19%, while the broader Topix index was up 0.09%. Australia's ASX 200 bucked the trend, falling 0.39%.

Nvidia, announcing its first results following Jensen Huang's exit, reported record revenue for the third quarter and forecast fourth-quarter sales above market expectations.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Revenue for the quarter ended October 25 rose 103% year-on-year (YoY) to $115.8 billion, the company said after US market hours on Tuesday. This was well above its guidance of $108 billion, plus or minus 2%, and the analyst estimate of around $109.1 billion, according to LSEG.

READ | Nvidia Q3 Earnings: AI Chipmaker Posts Record $115-Billion Revenue; Q4 Guidance Beats Street Estimates

Adjusted earnings stood at $2.68 per share, against the Street estimate of $2.47. Net income more than doubled to $65.3 billion from $31.9 billion a year ago.

The data centre business remained the biggest growth driver, with revenue rising 110% YoY and 21% sequentially to $107.6 billion. Hyperscale customers accounted for $60.1 billion of the segment's revenue, with the rest coming from AI cloud providers, industrial and enterprise buyers.

Japan Exports Hit Record High

The rally in Japan's Nikkei was also supported by strong export data. Japan's exports rose 20.5% YoY to a record ¥11,768.8 billion in October, beating expectations of 20% and accelerating from 16.5% growth in September.

The increase ended a two-month slowdown, with demand for AI-related semiconductors lending support. Shipments of semiconductor equipment jumped 49.7%.

Australia Wage Growth Picks Up

In Australia, the seasonally adjusted Wage Price Index rose 3.5% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 3.2% growth in the previous quarter.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's November meeting showed that six of the nine policymakers supported a 25-basis-point rate hike to 4.85%, an 18-year high. The decision reflected concerns that inflation risks remained tilted to the upside.

Wall Street Ends Lower

In the US, all three major indices ended lower on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of Nvidia's earnings and weighed leadership uncertainty at the chipmaker following Jensen Huang's exit as CEO. Weakness across technology and AI stocks also added to the pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.64%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.03%. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.74%.

READ | Oil Prices Today: Brent Hovers Near $93 Despite Hormuz Attacks, Why Supply Glut Is Keeping Bulls In Chec

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.