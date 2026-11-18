Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman 2 has completed 12 days in theatres, continuing its box office run into the second week. However, the film witnessed another decline in collections on second Tuesday, earning less than Rs 30 lakh.

Here's a look at its Day 12 collection and box office performance so far.

Day 12 Collection

On Day 12, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 29 lakh net in India. This marked a 47.3% drop compared to its previous day's collection of Rs 55 lakh.

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With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 20.97 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 24.18 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Shows And Occupancy

Mookuthi Amman 2 recorded 15% overall occupancy across 691 shows on Tuesday, with an average collection of Rs 4,197 per show. It has sold over 18.54 lakh tickets so far.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version continues to account for the majority of the film's domestic earnings, contributing Rs 19.79 crore to its total India net collection. The Telugu version has earned Rs 1.18 crore so far.

Tamil accounts for 94.4% of the film's domestic earnings, while Telugu contributes the remaining 5.6%.

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Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. The film witnessed a strong jump over its opening weekend, collecting Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3 and Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4.

However, collections dropped to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5 and further declined to Rs 1 crore on Day 6. The film earned Rs 75 lakh on Day 7, taking its first-week collection to Rs 17.93 crore.

During its second week, the film collected Rs 47 lakh on Friday before witnessing a recovery over the weekend, earning Rs 86 lakh on Day 9 and Rs 87 lakh on Day 10.

The film's collections dropped to Rs 55 lakh on Day 11 and further declined to Rs 29 lakh on Day 12. Its second-week collection currently stands at Rs 3.04 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy, devotional comedy-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film also features Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay.

The story follows a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son, a prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to protect the child and confronts a mysterious woman who represents a new and dangerous evil.

Gopi Amarnath has handled the cinematography, while Hiphop Tamizha composed the music. Fenny Oliver is the editor. Mookuthi Amman 2 was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

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