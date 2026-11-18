Scene continued its steady run at the box office on its second Tuesday, recording a marginal decline in collections compared to the previous day.

The Suriya-starrer collected Rs 2.90 crore net in India on Day 12, registering a 3.3% drop from its Day 11 collection of Rs 3 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 142.40 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 165.45 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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Scene earned Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 12, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 87 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 252.45 crore.

Show Occupancy

The action comedy recorded 4,011 shows across Tamil and Telugu versions on Tuesday, with an overall occupancy of 19.7%. It has sold over 1.07 crore tickets so far.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version collected Rs 2.05 crore net on Day 12, while the Telugu version earned Rs 85 lakh.

So far, the Tamil version has contributed Rs 114.15 crore to the domestic net collection, accounting for 80.2% of the total. The Telugu version has earned Rs 28.25 crore, contributing the remaining 19.8%.

State-Wise Gross Earnings

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor on Day 12, with Rs 1.50 crore gross. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together collected Rs 85 lakh, while Kerala contributed Rs 55 lakh.

Karnataka added Rs 40 lakh, while the remaining Indian markets contributed Rs 5 lakh. This took the day's total India gross collection to Rs 3.35 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Scene began its box office journey with Rs 19.15 crore on its opening day and witnessed a steady rise over the first weekend, collecting Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 and Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3.

The film maintained a strong hold on Monday with Rs 21.40 crore before its collections fell to Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5. It earned Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 111.70 crore.

During its second weekend, the Suriya-starrer collected Rs 6 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10.

However, weekday collections slipped again, with the film earning Rs 3 crore on Day 11 and Rs 2.90 crore on Day 12. Its second-week collection currently stands at Rs 30.70 crore.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya plays the lead role, alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj.

It follows Inbaraj, an eccentric police officer who is forced to reopen an unfinished case from his past and work with a troublesome team to solve it.

Jithu Madhavan has written and directed the film. Vineeth Augustian is the cinematographer, Sushin Shyam has composed the music, and Ajmal Sabu is the editor.

The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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