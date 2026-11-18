Australia and England will face each other in the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The match will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, with both teams looking to secure the series.

The three-match ODI series is currently level at 1-1. Australia won the opening ODI by seven wickets in Perth, while England bounced back in the second match with a 135-run victory in Adelaide.

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The third ODI will therefore decide the winner of the series.

Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia, while Harry Brook will captain the England side. Both teams will look to finish the ODI leg of the tour on a winning note before moving on to the five-match T20I series.

Australia vs England 3rd ODI: Date

The third ODI between Australia and England will be played on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Australia vs England 3rd ODI: Time

The match will begin at 9:00 AM IST. The toss is scheduled for 8:30 AM IST.

Australia vs England 3rd ODI: Venue

The third ODI will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia.

Australia vs England 3rd ODI: Live Telecast In India

The Australia vs England third ODI will be available on Eurosport in India.

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Australia vs England 3rd ODI: Live Streaming In India

The match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar, according to Cricket Australia's official global broadcast guide. FanCode has also been listed as a streaming option by Wisden for the series.

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