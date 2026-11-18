Oil prices were trading lower on Wednesday, with Brent crude hovering around $93 a barrel. Concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East were outweighed by expectations of higher global supplies.

Brent crude was down 0.05% at $93.09 a barrel at last check.

Hormuz Attacks Keep Oil Supply Concerns Alive

in the previous session, oil prices ended higher as attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz raised fears of supply disruptions. Brent crude futures gained 0.76% to settle at $93.14 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 0.34% to $86.01.

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The gains came even as both benchmarks remained sharply lower for the month. Brent crude has fallen around 20% in November, while WTI has declined 16%.

Tensions in the region intensified on Tuesday. According to reportIranian drones struck a US military radar system in Bahrain, while a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was hit twice. Its crew was reported missing.

The US military also carried out fresh strikes on Iran, targeting a missile-launch site on Qeshm Island. The action followed attacks by Tehran on US personnel and assets in the region.

Iran has since stepped up threats against US forces and commercial shipping. A third US aircraft carrier has also arrived in the Gulf. The IRGC Navy said four oil tankers had struck mines and caught fire in the eastern Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours.

Supply Glut Limits Oil Price Gains

Even with tensions running high, the prospect of more oil reaching the market is weighing on prices.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global oil supply to exceed demand by around 2 million barrels per day this quarter. According to reports, Goldman Sachs has also warned of a possible surplus next year as Middle East exports recover.

Adding to the supply woes, industry data in the US showed crude inventories rose by 5.3 million barrels last week.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the possibility of an Iranian attack involving a so-called dirty bomb in the capital is being taken seriously.

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