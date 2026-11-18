The third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will take place on Wednesday, November 18, with several teams returning to action in India's domestic T20 tournament.



The competition features 38 teams divided into the Elite and Plate divisions, with matches scheduled across multiple venues. The third round will see several interesting fixtures, including Bengal taking on defending champions Jharkhand, Delhi facing Bihar and Goa meeting Mumbai.



A total of 32 teams are competing in the Elite division, which is divided into four groups of eight teams each. The remaining six teams are part of the Plate division.

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The top two teams from each Elite group will advance to the Super League stage, while the top two teams in the Plate competition will qualify for the Plate final.



Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Third Round Schedule



The third round will feature matches across the Elite and Plate divisions on November 18. Some of the key fixtures include Bengal facing Jharkhand, Delhi taking on Bihar, and Goa playing Mumbai.



The scheduled Elite division fixtures include:

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Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Telecast?



Selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.



However, not every match of the tournament will be available on television.



Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Streaming?



Selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.



Cricket fans should check the platform's schedule to find out which matches will be available for live streaming, as not every fixture will be covered.



Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Defending Champions



Jharkhand are the defending champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They won their maiden title in the 2025-26 season after defeating Haryana by 69 runs in the final.

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Ishan Kishan played a crucial role in the title win, scoring 101 runs off 49 deliveries as Jharkhand posted 262/3. Anukul Roy was named Player of the Tournament.



Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Tournament Final



The 2026-27 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will conclude on December 6, with the final scheduled after the Super League stage. The Plate division final will take place on November 24.

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