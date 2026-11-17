MS Dhoni's illustrious playing career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to an end, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend taking up the role of team mentor ahead of the 2027 season.

The announcement on Tuesday marked the end of an association that began with the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008.



The 45-year-old wicketkeeper-batter did not feature in a single match during IPL 2026, having been sidelined by a calf injury. With questions surrounding his availability for another season, Dhoni has now decided to step away from playing, although he will continue to remain part of the CSK setup.

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CSK owner Rupa Gurunath revealed that Dhoni himself asked the franchise to include his name on the list of players to be released ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline.



Recounting the conversation, Rupa said the former India captain had first expressed uncertainty about playing the upcoming season when they met a few months ago.

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"When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn't sure if he would be able to play in the upcoming season. We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on and, at the end of the call, Kasi was just reading the list of releases, and very quietly, MS said, 'Maybe you should add my name.'

"You won't believe it. The video call just shut down at that moment. I called them back and told them, 'You know what, even the internet could not handle you not being able to play next season,'" she added in a video shared by the franchise on Tuesday.

The final decision came during a video call on Saturday, when the franchise management was discussing its retention and release strategy.



According to Rupa, CEO Kasi Viswanathan was reading out the names of players set to be released when Dhoni quietly made his request.



Rupa recalled that the video call disconnected immediately after Dhoni made the announcement.



She added that the decision was difficult for the franchise, admitting that the management was not prepared for the moment.



MS Dhoni's Association With CSK Since IPL 2008



Rupa also reflected on how Dhoni became central to Chennai Super Kings even before the franchise began its IPL journey. She recalled that her father, N Srinivasan, had made signing Dhoni and appointing him captain a priority when CSK entered the player auction in 2008.

"When I look back to 2008, at the auction, the one thing my father was very clear about when he wanted to buy this team was that MS Dhoni would be its captain. That was a big decision and one of the best decisions that we have ever taken.

"For the last 20 years, Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni have walked side by side through the ups and downs and everything in between. We have learned a lot from each other."



The former India captain went on to lead CSK to five IPL titles, in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also guided the franchise to two Champions League T20 titles.



Dhoni became synonymous with the yellow jersey through his leadership, finishing ability and wicketkeeping. His trademark helicopter shots, quick stumpings and calm presence behind the stumps became defining features of the franchise over nearly two decades.



His IPL career also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when CSK were suspended from the tournament.

"I cannot believe that those lightning stumpings, those helicopter shots, the quiet way in which he would just move one finger here, readjust the field, and the next thing you know, there would be a catch. The whole course of the game would have changed. To think that we will not see that again is a very hard thing for me to accept. But that said, there is a new era now. We now welcome MS Dhoni as our team mentor," she added.



MS Dhoni To Guide CSK In New Role



Although Dhoni will no longer take the field as a player, his association with Chennai Super Kings will continue in a different capacity. The franchise has appointed him team mentor from the 2027 season.



Rupa said Dhoni's experience and understanding of the game would be valuable as CSK goes through a transition and looks to build a younger squad.

"We have a very young team that is in transition. They have a lot to learn from him, both on and off the field. There is so much that I know I have learned from him. We are very lucky to have someone like that walking alongside us and staying with us through the next part of our journey.

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"MS has been with us from day one and will always be a Super King. I'm looking forward to welcoming him in his new avatar as our esteemed mentor."



His presence is expected to help guide the next generation of players, even as the franchise prepares for its first IPL season without him as an active player.



Dhoni's retirement marks the end of one of the most significant player-franchise associations in IPL history. However, for Chennai Super Kings and their supporters, the former captain will continue to be an important part of the team's identity.

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