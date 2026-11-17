Nvidia has emerged as a recurring investment in Donald Trump's financial portfolio, with his accounts reporting more than 100 trades in the chipmaker's shares since January 2025. The transactions, covering both purchases and sales, range from $27 million to $97.5 million in total value, according to a CNBC report.

The report is drawing attention as Jensen Huang's sudden departure from Nvidia brings the company's relationship with the Trump administration under renewed scrutiny.

According to the news channel, Trump's annual and periodic financial disclosures found that Nvidia had become one of his three largest individual stock holdings by the end of 2025. The reported value of the position had climbed to between $12.5 million and $58 million, compared with just $615,000 to $1.3 million a year earlier.

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The filings show that Trump's investment accounts bought and sold Nvidia shares repeatedly during his second term. However, they disclose transaction values in broad ranges rather than exact share quantities. This makes it difficult to establish the precise size of his current position.

One transaction has attracted particular scrutiny. Trump's accounts reported selling between $500,001 and $1 million in Nvidia shares on May 18, five days after Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly briefed him on intelligence concerning Huang's relationship with Alice Huang.

Trump subsequently denied receiving such information and said he did not know whether the woman was a Chinese spy.

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The timing has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest, although the disclosures do not establish that Trump directed the transactions or that his investment managers received classified information.

The White House has maintained that independent financial advisers manage the president's portfolio without his involvement. A spokesperson said the arrangement is intended to prevent even the appearance of conflicts of interest.

Nvidia's growing importance in Trump's portfolio coincided with the company's expanding influence in Washington. Huang met or appeared alongside Trump at least 15 times after the president returned to office. Their relationship also became significant during discussions over US restrictions on advanced chip exports to China.

Trump's accounts continued trading Nvidia shares around major policy developments involving Chinese sales. The transactions included purchases worth as much as $25 million in August 2025, shortly after Washington announced a revenue-sharing arrangement linked to Nvidia's China business.

Huang's departure has now brought those investments under renewed scrutiny.

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