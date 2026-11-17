AI can dramatically reduce the time needed to have a drug molecule ready to use for patients, as what would take five to seven years to develop in a lab, could be achieved in one or two years, according to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon Ltd.

Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of the biopharmaceutical company made this statement on Tuesday, while speaking on AI's role in life sciences.

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Speaking on the role of AI in life sciences, Shaw, the Executive Chairperson, Biocon Ltd. stated that speeding up the transition of discoveries from the laboratory to clinical use could open up significant opportunities in precision and personalised medicine,

"Ultimately the process of drug development doesn't end in the labs. It has to be validated in clinical trials. How do you pick the right patients? How do you conduct these trials in a way that gives you early readouts?," she said, while attending the first day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.

"This is all what AI is going to be used for in the future. So today it takes you almost five to seven years to get a molecule from lab all the way to the patients. Can we compress that into a year or two? That is going to be the most fascinating outcome and impact," she added.

She further stated that using AI in this manner was not about making incremental change, but reimagining how one approaches discovery, development and drug innovation.

"That is going to be the real opportunity that AI gives us, and we should not lose that opportunity."

While AI-powered autonomous wet labs are already enabling high-throughput screening and real-time data analysis, Shaw stressed that scientific models must still be validated through clinical trials, which involve selecting appropriate patient cohorts and generating early clinical outcomes.

"Right now we are doing science and biology one target at a time, which is not going to move the needle. When you understand where that target functions and how that target functions using AI, you will be able to develop next generation drugs, next generation diagnostics, next generation technologies...," she said.

She also stressed that regulations must keep pace with accelerated discovery and development.

Highlighting that Karnataka can take a lead in this space, Shaw noted that discussions are underway on how to create a "regulatory sandbox" to validate proof of concepts much faster.

Describing biology as the "most important frontier for AI to be deployed," she said AI will help simplify complex biological systems and allow scientists to "connect the dots" rather than studying one target at a time.

According to Shaw, converging genomics, chemical pathways, and neural networks through AI will enable next-generation drugs, next-generation diagnostics -- such as detecting the first cancer cell to overcome late-stage diagnosis -- as well as advancements in agriculture and bioenergy.

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On a broader note, she said AI is about accelerating intelligence and is the "greatest assistant" that has become embedded in daily life and business, helping people prioritise tasks, improve efficiency, and "get back time".

Global leaders, innovators, founders, entrepreneurs, investors and thinkers from different industries are participating in the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit, which started on Tuesday.

(With PTI Inputs)

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