Two young engineering students lost their lives, and four others were injured after a car carrying six students crashed into a roadside tree amid dense fog in the early hours of Tuesday in Bengaluru Rural district.

The victims, identified as Janavi and Vaishnavi, were both 19 and hailed from Tumakuru city in Karnataka. They were pursuing their second year of engineering at Sapthagiri College, according to a report.

The students were travelling to Hutridurga, near Kunigal, for an outing when the accident occurred. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle in conditions of poor visibility, causing the car to veer off the road and crash into a tree, NDTV reported.

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The impact was so severe that Janavi and Vaishnavi died on the spot. CCTV footage of the accident captures the terrifying moments as the car slams into the tree before tumbling at least twice. Smoke and dust can be seen rising around the vehicle following the collision.

Photographs from the accident site show the extent of the damage. The white Ford sedan was left badly mangled, with its roof crushed, doors and windows shattered, and wheels dislodged. Several parts of the vehicle were scattered across the roadside.

The tree that the car hit also suffered significant damage, with several large branches broken off following the collision. The accident took place near Gudemar Anahalli in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, along National Highway 75. Police cordoned off the stretch following the crash.

The four other occupants, identified as Gagan, Jaswanth, Harshini S and Harshini G, sustained injuries. They were rushed to Nelamangala Government Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

NDTV reported that a case has been registered at Kuduru Police Station, and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the accident.

Police are also expected to examine CCTV footage and other evidence to establish who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

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