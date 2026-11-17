Nvidia's valuation has fallen to a level that would have seemed difficult to imagine during the artificial intelligence boom. The world's most valuable chipmaker is now trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple six points below that of PepsiCo, a slower-growing food and beverages giant.

The valuation gap has caught the attention of UBS, which believes investors may be pricing in an excessively pessimistic outlook for Nvidia, despite the company's strong business momentum and growth prospects over the next two years.

Yahoo Finance reported that in a note on Monday, UBS analyst Tim Arcuri described the market's assumptions about Nvidia's future as "incredibly draconian". He argued that the current valuation suggests investors expect the company's growth to peak in 2028, with little or no expansion thereafter, alongside a sharp deterioration in profitability.

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"In essence, the market is assuming calendar year 2028 will be the peak, there will be no growth thereafter, and EBITDA margins will compress ~1,500 basis points, this seems incredibly draconian to us," Arcuri wrote.

According to Yahoo Finance, the analyst maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, adding that much of the near-term damage to the stock may already have played out. He also cautioned against abandoning the stock after its steep decline, particularly ahead of January's earnings calls from major hyperscalers.

UBS expects these companies to signal higher capital expenditure than currently anticipated by Wall Street, potentially providing another boost to Nvidia's growth outlook.

Nvidia shares closed at $156.14, down $6.71 or 4.12%, at 5:20 am GMT-5 on November 17. The stock subsequently traded at $155.60 in pre-market dealings, down another 0.35%.

The decline has wiped out approximately $1.8 trillion from Nvidia's market capitalisation since its October 6 peak, reflecting growing concerns about the sustainability of AI-related spending and the chipmaker's future growth. However, UBS is not alone in believing that the selloff has pushed Nvidia's valuation too low.

Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya also sees considerable room for a recovery. He noted that Nvidia's forward P/E of around 11 times is at a multi-decade low and represents a discount of approximately 36% to close competitor Broadcom.

Arya believes concerns around a slowdown in data-centre spending, increased scrutiny of Nvidia's China business and competition from application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) are unlikely to have a meaningful impact until late 2027 or 2028.

His estimates suggest Nvidia could generate earnings per share of more than $15 in calendar year 2028, around 50% above current levels, even if revenue remains broadly flat at approximately $700 billion.

He also highlighted the company's cash-generation potential. Even if its free cash flow margin falls to 40% from the 50% consensus estimate, Nvidia could still generate around $300 billion in annual free cash flow, providing substantial firepower for share buybacks and ecosystem investments.

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The valuation debate comes amid uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's leadership. According to the supplied report, Jensen Huang's departure has added to investor concerns, with longtime Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO ahead of the company's earnings announcement.

Reports by The New York Times and Reuters have also brought scrutiny over Huang's personal relationships with company employees, adding another layer of uncertainty.

For UBS, however, the central question remains whether investors are underestimating Nvidia's ability to sustain growth. With the company's AI business still driving significant demand, the analyst believes the market may be pricing in a much harsher future than the underlying business warrants.

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