Nvidia shares are approaching their 52-week low ahead of the chipmaker's quarterly earnings, with pre-market trading offering little sign of a recovery. The stock closed at $156.14, down 4.12%, on November 17, while pre-market quotes showed a further 0.69% decline to $155.07. This leaves it just above its 52-week low of $148.80, against a high of $243.37.

The pressure comes at a critical moment for the world's most valuable chipmaker. Investors are looking for evidence that spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure can continue to support Nvidia's rapid growth. However, the company's leadership uncertainty has added another risk ahead of its results.

Nvidia is due to report its fiscal third-quarter 2027 earnings after the US market closes today on November 17. Wall Street expects revenue of around $109 billion and adjusted earnings of approximately $2.47 per share.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The company's own revenue guidance stands at $108 billion, plus or minus 2%. Data centre revenue, driven by demand for Blackwell AI systems, is expected to account for the bulk of sales.

But a strong quarter may not be enough to reverse the sell-off. Nvidia shares have already faced pressure from concerns over AI valuations, the sustainability of hyperscalers' capital expenditure and restrictions on advanced chip sales to China.

Also Read | Nvidia Now Trades Cheaper Than PepsiCo. Here's Why UBS Says Wall Street Is Being 'Draconian'

The sudden departure of CEO Jensen Huang has further unsettled investors, leaving interim chief executive Colette Kress to address questions about leadership continuity and the company's product roadmap.

The earnings call will therefore carry as much weight as the headline numbers. Investors will scrutinise guidance for the next quarter, gross margins, Blackwell shipments and management's outlook for the Vera Rubin platform.

The immediate price level is also important. At $155.07, Nvidia is less than 4% above its 52-week low. A weaker outlook or an uncertain leadership update could put that floor under renewed pressure.

For now, the market appears unwilling to price in a recovery before hearing what management has to say.

Also Read | Nvidia's First Earnings Without Jensen Huang: The One Number Investors Will Watch Tonight

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.