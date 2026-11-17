Nvidia Corp. reports its third-quarter results early on Wednesday, India time, and the headline number is close to a foregone conclusion. The company told investors in August to expect revenue of $108 billion, give or take 2%. Analysts polled by LSEG are at about $109 billion.

What Wall Street wants is the line that comes after it, which is the revenue forecast for the November-January quarter.

That forecast has always mattered for Nvidia. This time, it carries more weight than usual. It will be the first outlook the company gives since Jensen Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and ran it for 33 years, resigned last Thursday.

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What The Forecast Needs To Show

In August, Huang was in full flow. "Now, compute is revenue," he said while reporting second-quarter sales of $96.2 billion, more than double a year earlier.

The guidance he left behind implied growth of roughly 12% from the second quarter to the third. According to Reuters, the company had also pointed to about 70% growth next year, with margins dipping because of rising memory costs.

So the fourth-quarter forecast is the first real test of whether that path still holds without Huang. A number that keeps quarter-on-quarter growth in double digits would tell investors that customer orders have not changed with the man at the top. A softer figure, or a wider range than usual, will likely be read the other way, even if it only reflects a finance chief's caution.

Two other figures will get close attention. One is gross margin, which Nvidia guided at 74%, plus or minus half a percentage point, down from 75% in the second quarter. The other is China. Nvidia's current outlook assumes no data centre compute revenue from the country at all.

A Stock That Has Already Fallen Hard

Nvidia shares fell 4.1% on Monday to $156.14, their lowest close since July 2025. Reuters noted the stock is down by a third from its October peak and trades at about 11 times earnings, against as much as 40 times eight months ago.

Not everyone thinks the worst is priced in. Rory Dowie, a portfolio manager at Marlborough who sold his Nvidia holdings last week, told Reuters that "Huang's departure puts those earnings more at risk". He said the leadership change could open the door wider for rivals such as AMD and Broadcom.

Others expect the quarter itself to be routine. Morningstar analyst Brian Colello told Reuters the results should be typical, and that any reassurance on the business and the management change would be the most important part. Dan Morgan of Synovus Trust expects revenue to beat consensus by $2 billion to $3 billion, the news agency reported.

The board, meanwhile, is not considering bringing Huang back, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter. That is despite an online petition for his return that has crossed 180,000 signatures.

When To Watch

Nvidia will publish its results at about 1:20 pm Pacific time on Tuesday, which is 2:50 am IST on Wednesday. The earnings call starts at 3:30 am IST. Indian investors will have the numbers, and the first after-hours reaction on Wall Street, well before the market opens on Wednesday.

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