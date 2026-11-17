Hindustan Zinc has approved an Rs 80,000-crore expansion plan to double its zinc and silver production capacity over the next three to five years. The investment will take its refined zinc capacity to 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and silver refinery capacity to 1,500 tonnes annually. The company expects the expansion to position it as the world's largest producer of both metals.

The proposed investment will cover the expansion of mines, mills and smelters. It will allow Hindustan Zinc to increase output across its integrated operations. At a zinc capacity of 2 MTPA, the company estimates it could independently meet around 15% of global zinc demand, according to exchange filings.

The announcement, made on November 17, marks a major capacity push by the Vedanta Group company as demand for industrial metals grows. Hindustan Zinc said the expansion would strengthen domestic supplies of zinc and silver, both of which have applications across infrastructure, manufacturing and emerging technologies.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The company also expects the investment to generate more than 2 lakh jobs and support the development of over 500 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The expansion will add to the Vedanta Group's existing investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan. It forms part of the group's proposed additional investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the state.

Chief Executive Officer Amarendu Prakash described the programme as the next phase of the company's growth strategy. He said the HZL 2.0 plan would expand integrated capabilities while creating opportunities for employment and local businesses.

Also Read | Silver Prices Fell, Hindustan Zinc's Q2 Silver Revenue Still Rose. Here's How

Hindustan Zinc is also looking beyond production capacity through a proposed Zinc Industrial Park in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. The facility will support businesses involved in zinc-based manufacturing and related value chains. It will offer access to research and development facilities, including the company's Centre of Excellence, and support the development of customised alloys.

The industrial park is expected to accommodate large manufacturers, MSMEs and emerging entrepreneurs. Hindustan Zinc said businesses could enter the ecosystem with initial investments starting at Rs 5 crore.

The expansion comes as zinc and silver markets face supply constraints, according to the company. Zinc is widely used to protect steel from corrosion, while silver is essential for electronics, semiconductors, solar cells and electric vehicles.

Also Read | Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 17% To Rs 6,412 Crore, Margin Expands

Hindustan Zinc's HZL 2.0 strategy also includes expanding into multiple metals, adopting future-ready technologies and strengthening sustainability practices. Nearly 27% of its operations currently run on renewable energy. The company aims to raise this share to 70% by FY28.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.