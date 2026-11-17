Leopold Aschenbrenner's AI-focused hedge fund, Situational Awareness, has reloaded on artificial intelligence stocks after a near-collapse in July, only to see most of those bets fall sharply.

The story begins in 2024. Aschenbrenner, then 24, rose to prominence with an essay of the same name as his fund, in which he set out a bullish view of where AI was heading, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a new regulatory filing.

He later launched the fund, which attracted heavy backing and, according to the outlet, held $45 billion in assets at its peak.

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Over the summer of 2026, the fund nearly collapsed. It was forced to sell all its public equity positions to Ken Griffin's Citadel.

Assets tumbled to around $10 billion, consisting mostly of private stakes. Sandisk and Nebius were among the holdings that almost took the fund down.

In September, sources told CNBC at the time that Aschenbrenner had re-entered financial markets. A filing on Monday, covering positions at the end of September, shows he picked up right where he left off.

The fund held an equity stake in Australian neocloud company SharonAI valued at more than $440 million. It also held shares in Cleanspark (almost $39 million), Iren (over $21 million), Bitdeer (over $20 million) and Fermi (over $11 million).

Call options were held in Nebius, Sandisk, the Roundhill Memory ETF and Bloom Energy.

Then came the October rout. CNBC's analysis showed every one of those holdings has fallen since September 30. SharonAI lost 58% in October and a further 11% in November.

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Iren fell 41% in October and Nebius 35%. Last week, Nebius dropped more than 16% in a single day after a weak full-year forecast.

The pressure on the AI trade has been building. Investors had become worried about a slowdown in AI development, a concern fuelled by comments from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in September.

Altman said an OpenAI public listing this year would be "ill-advised". More recently, investors have worried that Democratic midterm wins could hinder data centre development, that some firms are using too much debt, and what role Nvidia will play in the financing now that Jensen Huang is out as CEO.

Nvidia and other AI stocks dragged down the three leading US indexes on Monday.

The filing is only a snapshot of end-of-September holdings. It does not show whether Aschenbrenner kept or sold the positions during the October sell-off.

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