Instagram has tuned its recommendation systems in India to show less sexually suggestive and violent content, Meta said in a newsroom post dated November 16.

The changes apply to content recommended from accounts users do not follow, across Reels, Explore and Feed. Meta stressed that this is not a blanket ban on such content.

What Has Changed

Meta said it is using more capable AI models that check content against its Recommendations Guidelines directly, rather than waiting for someone to report or hide it.

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It said the systems were also tuned specifically for India to catch more of what users here said they did not want to see. Since the changes, Meta said, people in India report recommended content about half as often as a year ago. The company did not provide the underlying figures.

Recommendations Versus Removal

Meta separates what it recommends from what it allows. Recommendations Guidelines cover content from accounts a user does not follow, so Instagram avoids pushing material that is low quality, objectionable or particularly sensitive.

Content that breaks its Community Standards is removed, and content that is unlawful in a country is restricted there.

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The Regulatory Backdrop

India's technology ministry sent Meta an advisory on October 10, asking it to review its ranking and recommendation systems so that misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material is not disproportionately amplified.

Meta did not tie the Instagram update to the advisory, describing it as part of broader work to make recommendations more relevant.

Controls You Can Use

Meta pointed users to several tools:

- Sensitive Content Control, under Settings and Activity, lets users see less sensitive content in recommendations. In India, the most mature content is already not recommended.

- Political Content Control reduces political content from accounts a user does not follow.

- "Not Interested" on a post or reel tells Instagram not to recommend similar material.

- Hidden Words filters chosen words, phrases and emojis from comments and message requests.

- Block stops a person from finding a profile, seeing posts or sending messages, including from new accounts they create.

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Teen Protections

Teen Accounts, introduced in India last year, automatically place teenagers in a 13+ content setting shaped by age-appropriate guidelines, Meta said.

What To Expect

Meta said it will keep improving its systems and publishes enforcement data in its global Community Standards report and a monthly India transparency report under the IT Rules, 2021.

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