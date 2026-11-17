A sizeable retirement corpus can provide financial cushioning, but the absence of a pension makes regular cash flow an important concern. Consider a retired couple with Rs 30 lakh in savings. They need a way to earn a steady income without leaving their money untouched in a bank account or putting their savings at risk in pursuit of higher returns.

Several options, ranging from government-backed deposit schemes to bank fixed deposits and other conservative investment products, can help meet these requirements.

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) is among the options worth considering for retirees aged 60 and above. Backed by the government, the scheme offers interest payments every three months, providing a regular source of income. Each eligible individual can deposit up to Rs 30 lakh. This means a retired couple may be able to invest a combined Rs 60 lakh through separate accounts, provided they meet the scheme's conditions.

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At an assumed annual interest rate of 8.2%, an investment of Rs 30 lakh would earn Rs 2.46 lakh in interest over a year. This works out to an average of Rs 20,500 a month, although the actual payout is made quarterly rather than monthly.

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is another alternative for retirees seeking predictable cash flows. It has a five-year maturity period and pays interest every month. Investors can distribute their funds between individual and joint accounts, subject to the investment ceilings applicable to each category.

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Bank fixed deposits can also form part of a retirement income strategy. Most banks offer senior citizens a higher rate of interest than standard depositors. Opting for a monthly interest credit facility can help retired parents meet routine expenses without having to break their deposits. They may also consider distributing their FD investments across different banks to avoid concentrating their money in one institution. This is particularly relevant given that deposit insurance covers up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank.

Retirees willing to accept a degree of market risk could consider putting a smaller share of their savings into conservative debt mutual funds. These funds offer the facility of a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), through which investors can withdraw a predetermined sum at regular intervals. The withdrawals are not assured returns, as fluctuations in the underlying investments can affect the value of the remaining corpus.

Putting the entire Rs 30 lakh into one investment avenue may not be the wisest approach. Retired parents should keep a separate cash reserve for medical bills, household emergencies and other unplanned expenses. Inflation also needs to be factored into the calculation, as living costs and healthcare expenses are likely to rise over time. The monthly withdrawal amount should be set with these future requirements in mind, along with the tax implications of different investments.

A mix of SCSS deposits, Post Office Monthly Income Scheme investments and a modest exposure to market-linked products could offer a practical solution. Such diversification can help generate periodic income while preserving access to funds when needed. The larger priority should be ensuring that the retirement savings remain sufficient throughout their lifetime.

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