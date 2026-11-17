With the Union Budget 2027 approaching, salaried taxpayers will be looking for changes that could affect their monthly take-home pay and annual tax bill.

Income tax slabs, deductions and the benefits offered under the old and new tax regimes are likely to be among the key areas of interest. Many taxpayers want a simpler tax system that also leaves them with more money to save. The government's decision to make income up to Rs 12.75 lakh tax-free for salaried employees was welcomed by many, but the removal of most deductions also drew criticism. Taxation of equity gains is another issue that investors and salaried employees will be watching as the Budget draws closer.

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Here Are 5 Tax Questions Salaried Employees Need To Be Prepared For:

1. Will the standard deduction go up?

Currently, the new income tax regime offers up to Rs 75,000 standard deduction, while the old regime Rs 50,000. Many taxpayers want the new regime should have an increased standard deduction limit, so that taxpayers can save more. Some viral proposals include making standard deduction 10% of the salary, capped at Rs 2-3 lakh. However, these are only ideas.

2. Will the 25% slab be widened?

Under the new tax regime, income above Rs 24 lakh currently attracts a 30% tax rate. If the government increases this threshold to Rs 50 lakh, income between Rs 20 and Rs 50 lakh will benefit from a lower rate.

3. Will home-loan interest be allowed in the new regime?

Housing remains a key financial priority for most Indians. However, the new tax regime has stopped offering deductions on housing loan interest for self-occupied properties, while it is still available in the old regime. As most Indians file their taxes under the new regime, many want that this deduction should be again made available in the new regime as well.

4. Will any deductions come back?

Since the new tax regime is now the default and does not allow most deductions, salaried taxpayers will be hoping the government brings back benefits such as HRA exemption and the Section 80C deduction. Both have traditionally helped employees reduce their taxable income and save on taxes. Their removal has left many with fewer options to lower their tax outgo.

5. Will equity gains be taxed differently?

Currently, short and long-term equity gains are taxed at 20% and 12.5%, with a Rs 1.25 lakh exemption on long-term gains. With the broader market sentiment remaining dull since the last couple of years, people will be closely watching if the government lowers the LTCG tax or increases the exemption limit, allowing more savings in hand.

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Another key proposal concerns mutual fund taxation. SEBI has reportedly recommended exempting switches between mutual fund schemes from capital gains tax, if the units are held for more than a year. If implemented, this will help investors divert their money from low performing funds without triggering any tax liability.

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