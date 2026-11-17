The Ministry of Education has begun the process of selecting the next vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), inviting applications from experienced academicians and education administrators. The announcement comes as the tenure of current Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is set to conclude in February 2027.

In a notification issued on Monday, the ministry outlined the eligibility requirements and selection procedure for the university's top administrative post. Interested candidates have until December 15, 2026, to submit their applications.

The ministry is looking for academicians with a minimum of 10 years of experience as university professors or equivalent period of service in a reputed research or academic administrative institution. Applicants must demonstrate a record of academic leadership and the ability to manage higher educational institutions.

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Apart from professional qualifications, the notification highlights the importance of personal integrity, moral standing, administrative competence and commitment to institutional development. Candidates should not be older than 65 years on age on the date the application deadline.

The appointment will be made from a panel of candidates recommended by a selection committee constituted in accordance with the provisions of the JNU Act. The committee will assess applicants before forwarding its recommendations for the final appointment.

The leadership transition comes as the university improved its standing in international higher education rankings. JNU returned to the top 500 in the 2027 QS ranking, marking its first appearance in that bracket since 2023. The ranking also indicate a broader improvement in the performance of higher education institutions in India.

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Meanwhile, JNU has faced legal scrutiny over its handling of disciplinary proceedings involving professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur constituency in the Lok Sabha as a Congress MP.

The Delhi High Court recently stayed the university administration's decision to dismiss Akoijam from his position at the School of Social Sciences following allegations of sexual harassment.

While granting interim relief, the court questioned the procedure followed by the university, observing that a penalty as serious as termination of employment could not be imposed without providing the professor an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

The court described dismissal from service as a "drastic" and "major" punishment and raised concerns over the absence of a show-cause notice and a hearing before the decision was taken.

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During the proceedings, JNU's counsel maintained that the action against Akoijam was governed by University Grants Commission regulations concerning the prevention and redressal of sexual harassment in higher educational institutions, rather than the disciplinary procedures under the JNU Act.

The court, however, granted an interim stay on the termination order, leaving the underlying legal issues subject to further examination.

Against this backdrop, the selection of a new vice-chancellor will be an important administrative development for JNU. The incoming head will be tasked with overseeing academic affairs, research initiatives and institutional governance at one of India's leading central universities.

With applications open until December 15, the ministry will move ahead with the selection process as JNU prepares for a change in leadership early next year.

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