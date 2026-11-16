Zero-Tolerance Against Ragging, Bullying In Colleges and Schools

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Monday directed all government and private medical colleges to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against ragging. He warned that college authorities would face disciplinary action if found negligent of incidents of ragging or bullying by anyone be it a senior or a staff member.

He added that if any negligence is found on the part of officials as well as students involved, will face strict action. "The minister has directed officials of the Medical Education Department and Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RAJMES) to ensure compliance with the anti-ragging action plan in all government and private medical colleges in the state to check cases of ragging, according to a release.

The minister said senior students forcing juniors to stay awake late at night, participate in activities against their wishes, face humiliation or undergo any form of harassment constitutes serious indiscipline.

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He said college administrations must ensure a safe environment for students and investigate every complaint promptly and impartially.

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He instructed officials to take prompt action in ragging cases. The minister said that the identity of the victim student should not be revealed and action against those who exert pressure to withdraw the complaints should be taken.

"There should be fair investigation in all cases of ragging," he said.

Meanwhile, an IPS officer's son faced 'bullying' by seniors in a top Lucknow school, following which the principal, counsellor, and robotics teacher were booked after the 8-year-old boy complained of bullying.

The incident took place on October 15 when the student was allegedly pushed off his seat, assaulted, and subjected to abusive language by a senior student during a robotics class.

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It is alleged that the school management paraded the young boy in front of more than 1,000 students to identify the senior student, causing him severe mental distress and humiliation.

On complaint of an IPS officer, an FIR was registered at PGI police station on November 11 against the school principal, counsellor, and robotics teacher under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. About the matter, Lucknow police said in its official statement on X,

"In this case, an FIR has been registered at the PGI police station under relevant sections, and a fair and transparent investigation is underway. Furthermore, under the provisions of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, disclosing the identity of a child victim of a crime is punishable."

"Therefore, everyone is requested to maintain the confidentiality of the child's identity and privacy and not to share any information, photos, or videos that may potentially reveal the child's identity," Lucknow police said.

The officer has demanded that action be taken on the basis of CCTV footage.

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