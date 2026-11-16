Caped Crusader Is Next 007: Robert Pattinson Announced As New James Bond

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has been officially revealed as the next James Bond, bringing an end to weeks of speculation over who will succeed Daniel Craig as the iconic British fictional spy.

The announcement was made on Monday through the official James Bond social media accounts, which first teased with the message: "Identity confirmed". The subsequent posts confirmed Pattinson as the next Bond.

The 40-year-old actor will take over the role from Craig, who made his final appearance as 007 in No Time To Die (2021). Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play James Bond in the official film franchise.

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"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in an official release posted on the movie website. "I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me."

"To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," he added.

Previous Actors To Play 007

Here is a look at the actors who played 007 before Pattinson:

Sean Connery (1962-1971): The first actor to play James Bond in the official film franchise, Connery appeared in six films, beginning with Dr. No (1962) and ending with Diamonds Are Forever (1971).

George Lazenby (1969): Lazenby played Bond in just one film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969).

Roger Moore (1973-1985): Moore portrayed 007 in seven films, starting with Live And Let Die (1973) and concluding with A View To A Kill (1985).

Timothy Dalton (1987-1989): Dalton played the secret agent in two films, The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence To Kill (1989).

Pierce Brosnan (1995-2002): Brosnan appeared as James Bond in four films, beginning with GoldenEye (1995) and ending with Die Another Day (2002).

Daniel Craig (2006-2021): Craig portrayed Bond in five films, starting with Casino Royale (2006) and making his final appearance in No Time To Die (2021).

Robert Pattinson now joins this list as the seventh actor to play James Bond. Known for his roles in Twilight, The Batman and Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Pattinson now takes on one of cinema's most recognised characters.

About The Next James Bond Film

The upcoming film will be the 26th instalment in the James Bond franchise. It will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is known for Dune and Blade Runner 2049, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been brought on board to write the screenplay.

Produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, Tanya Lapointe will be the executive producer. The film's official title and release date have not been announced yet.

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