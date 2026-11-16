More H-1B Visa Curbs? US Moves To Tighten Rules For Firms Sponsoring Foreign Workers

The US government is expected to roll out further rule curbs for firms sponsoring foreign workers, according to Bloomberg. The move comes as the Trump administration stepped up scrutiny of the H-1B visa programme and investigated what it alleges to be abuse of the system.

The H-1B programme allows US employers to hire foreign professionals for jobs requiring specialised skills. It is widely used by technology companies and IT services firms that recruit workers from countries such as India.

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The ruling Republican Party have proposed legislation that could tighten requirements for employers hiring foreign workers. The Protecting American Workers Through H-1B Modernization Act proposes higher wage thresholds for certain H-1B exemptions.

Another proposal, the H-1B Visa Fraud Crackdown Act, seeks stricter penalties for violations of the programme.

If passed, these measures could increase hiring and compliance costs for US companies, particularly IT services firms that rely on foreign professionals.

This development comes after the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in October 2026, started approving some H-1B visa petitions filed without the $100,000 fee, offering relief to employers and foreign professionals, including Indians.

The approvals follow federal court orders blocking enforcement of the payment requirement, although processing remains uneven and some applications are still pending beyond the 15-business-day premium processing deadline.

This move could reopen hiring opportunities for Indian professionals based outside the United States, particularly those whose employment prospects were affected by the additional cost of sponsoring overseas workers.

The fee was introduced through a presidential proclamation in September 2025 and applied to certain new H-1B petitions, particularly those involving beneficiaries outside the US who did not hold a valid H-1B visa.

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The policy faced legal challenges, with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts blocking its implementation in June 2026. In July, the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit declined to pause that ruling while the government's appeal proceeded.

A second federal court, the US District Court for the Northern District of California, also blocked enforcement of the fee in late September, including under an extension of the policy. The government has appealed that decision as well, leaving the longer-term status of the fee uncertain.

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