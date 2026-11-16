Fed Chair Warsh Speaks Today. One Signal Could Move Gold, Silver And Stocks

Gold and silver prices are under pressure as investors brace for remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh on Monday, looking for clues on whether the US central bank is preparing to raise interest rates further in December.

The key signal markets will be watching is whether Warsh reinforces the increasingly hawkish stance of Fed officials or strikes a more cautious tone on the inflation outlook. His comments could influence the dollar, Treasury yields and, in turn, the direction of precious metals and equities.

Spot gold was trading at $3,864.95 an ounce, down 0.51%, while silver fell sharply by 3.04% to $47.27 an ounce, according to the latest market data available. Gold had earlier touched its lowest level since October 2025, reflecting growing concerns about the prospect of tighter monetary policy.

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The pressure on bullion comes as the US dollar remains near its strongest level since April 2025, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for investors holding other currencies. Rising Treasury yields are adding to the headwinds for gold, which does not offer any interest income.

Why December Rate Hike Expectations Matter

Markets are increasingly focused on the possibility of another Fed rate increase next month. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in a 92% probability of a 25-basis-point hike in December, while the likelihood of a larger 50-basis-point increase stands at 8%.

Recent comments from Fed officials have strengthened expectations of further monetary tightening. Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said inflation remained too high and that the central bank still had work to do to bring price pressures under control.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly has also pointed to persistent inflation, particularly in the services sector, as a reason for considering further rate increases. Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, meanwhile, indicated that inflation remained central to his policy assessment.

What Warsh's Comments Could Mean For Markets

A hawkish message from Warsh, signalling support for further rate increases, could strengthen the dollar and push Treasury yields higher. That would leave gold vulnerable to further declines, particularly if prices break below the closely watched $3,852 support level. Silver, which has already suffered a sharper decline, could face additional selling pressure.

Equity markets could also feel the impact. Higher borrowing costs and rising bond yields tend to weigh on technology and other growth-oriented stocks, potentially adding to volatility ahead of Nvidia's earnings.

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On the other hand, a more cautious assessment from Warsh could offer some relief. Any indication that the Fed is willing to wait before tightening policy further, or that inflationary pressures are beginning to ease, could reduce expectations of a December hike. A softer dollar and lower yields would potentially support a recovery in gold and silver, while giving equities some breathing room.

Warsh is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at the Federal Reserve Board and San Francisco Fed's Productivity and Jobs Task Force Conference on Monday. The event will examine how emerging technologies, including superintelligence, could reshape productivity, employment and the broader economy.

Investors will also be watching the minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting, scheduled for release on Wednesday, for further clues on the central bank's thinking.

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