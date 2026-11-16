Lock-Ins To Price Bands: SEBI Sets Up Panel To Review IPO, QIP, Preferential Issue Rules

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has initiated a review of key capital-raising regulations, setting up a sub-group under its Primary Market Advisory Committee to examine provisions governing initial public offerings, follow-on offers and other fundraising routes.

The objective is to make capital-market access easier for eligible companies, reduce procedural overlaps and improve regulatory clarity without diluting disclosure standards or investor safeguards.

The sub-group will examine eligibility conditions for companies seeking to raise funds through IPOs, FPOs, preferential allotments and qualified institutional placements. It will also assess existing lock-in requirements for promoters, pre-issue capital and securities issued through preferential routes, SEBI said in a release.

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Another important area is the application, allocation and allotment process. SEBI wants the group to review whether existing procedures can be simplified across different fundraising methods.

Disclosure obligations in offer documents and other regulatory filings will also come under scrutiny, alongside pricing rules covering price bands, floor prices and price discovery.

The mandate extends to due diligence requirements for lead managers and other intermediaries. The group will also examine relevant circulars, advisories and regulatory directions to identify provisions that may need consolidation, modification or alignment with the ICDR framework.

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The sub-group will be chaired by Ashish Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange. Its members include representatives from BSE, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICICI Securities and Kotak Investment Banking, among others.

The panel can also bring in additional members and subject experts for its deliberations. Its recommendations will subsequently be placed before the PMAC for consideration.

The move signals a broader effort to streamline India's primary-market framework as companies increasingly use public issues and other capital-market instruments to finance expansion. However, the announcement does not introduce immediate changes to IPO rules. Any revisions will depend on the recommendations and subsequent regulatory action by SEBI.

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