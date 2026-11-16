It's November Rain In Assam As Guns N' Roses Arrive For Historic Guwahati Concert: Watch Video

Legendary Rock Band Guns N' Roses arrived in Assam ahead of their much-awaited November 17, 2026 concert with mild showers expected in the city for the iconic band to belt out their hit 'November Rain' track. The performance will mark the group's first show in Northeast India, where there are die-hard rock music. The band landed at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar on Sunday, November 15, following their performance in Bengaluru. Videos of the musicians arriving in Guwahati surfaced on social media.

The performance is scheduled for November 17 at the Khanapara Veterinary from 5.30 pm onwards. It will be the second stop on the band's ongoing India tour, which began with a concert at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on November 14.

For fans who have followed the band's music for decades, the upcoming concert is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience rock music's most recognisable songs live.

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The Guwahati concert is significant as Guns N' Roses will feature Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, who will perform chart-topping hits.

Anand Lobo, a major fan of the band and proprietor of Munchies in Guwahati a fast food restaurant, told NDTV Profit that his restaurant will be serving some of their best dishes for the band including burgers and other knick knacks. He's travelling from Shillong to Guwahati for the show.

Lobo added, "I love GNR's music, I love the Band and tomorrow I will meet them backstage. This is my once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I'm excited and look forward to the show tomorrow."

Thousands of music lovers from across north east India are travelling to Assam from neighbouring Northeastern states to listen classics such as November Rain, Sweet Child O' Mine, Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City and Don't Cry live.

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Indian rock acts Girish and The Chronicles and Parikrama are scheduled to perform as opening acts, adding to the concert's appeal for local rock enthusiasts.

Guns N' Roses' association with India extends beyond its current tour. The band has previously performed in the country in May 2025, but the upcoming Guwahati show is their first appearance in the Northeast.

With a large turnout anticipated, local authorities have announced traffic management arrangements around the venue. Guwahati Traffic Police have issued restrictions affecting certain roads in the surrounding area on November 17 to manage congestion and facilitate movement near the concert ground.

Concertgoers have been encouraged to use public transport where possible and follow designated parking and entry arrangements.

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