Mumbai Book Festival 2026: Dates, Venue, Timings And What Visitors Can Expect

Mumbai will host a six-day book festival from November 24 to 29, bringing together publishers, authors, readers and literary enthusiasts at the University of Mumbai's Kalina Campus.

The Mumbai Book Festival 2026 is being organised to promote reading habits and provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge, ideas and literary perspectives.

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The event will feature a wide-ranging book exhibition alongside literary discussions, cultural programmes and activities designed to engage visitors across age groups.

The exhibition will remain open to the public from 11 am to 10 pm daily, with free entry, giving visitors an opportunity to explore books across different genres and languages.

What Visitors Can Expect

A major attraction will be the book exhibition, which is expected to bring together publishers and exhibitors offering titles across academic, reference, children's and general-interest categories. Books in Marathi, Hindi, English and other languages will cater to readers with varied interests.

The festival will also feature an Authors' Corner, providing a platform for literary discussions, panel conversations, interactions with writers and book launches.

These sessions will offer readers an opportunity to engage with authors and gain insights into their work and creative processes.

For younger visitors, a dedicated Children's Corner will host storytelling sessions, creative-writing workshops, quizzes, competitions and other interactive activities aimed at encouraging children to develop an interest in reading.

Beyond books and literary discussions, the festival will include workshops and demonstrations covering theatre, handicrafts and live culinary presentations.

Cultural performances and theme-based exhibitions will also be part of the programme, making the event more than just a conventional book fair.

Festival Schedule And Timings

According to the published programme, children's activities will be held between 10 am and 2 pm, while literary sessions are scheduled from noon to 5 pm.

Cultural performances will take place in the evening, between 7 pm and 10 pm.

The festival will be inaugurated on November 24 at 4 pm, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for November 29 at 7 pm.

The exhibition will remain open to the public from 11 am to 10 pm daily.

With its mix of book exhibitions, literary conversations, children's activities and cultural events, the Mumbai Book Festival 2026 is expected to offer readers and families an opportunity to explore literature and celebrate the culture of reading.

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