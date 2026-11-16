Nvidia's $500 Billion AI Bet Just Lost Its Chief Dealmaker Huang. Analysts Spot A Risk

Nvidia AI financing framework might see a scaleback in financing, specifically in the areas dealing with AI startups and neoclouds (cloud firms that rent out their services for AI computing) according to analysts, amid former chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang's exit from the company.

Huang operated as the company's foremost negotiator forging investment pacts for various capital requirements of the $500 billion AI financing platform. His exit may impact the aforementioned financing infrastructure, as per analysts cited by Reuters in their report.

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Analysts projected that the company may temporarily freeze financing endeavours as the firm revaluates funding priorities and its overall trajectory.

The firm's financial partners consist of BlackRock, Apollo, Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs, and KKR, with them still engaging in talks to fund AI firms as per the sources cited by the report, with one of them stating that they had no intention to put these activities on hold.

Analysts stated that they do not anticipate alterations in the ongoing pacts for financing but do foresee fresh deals taking more time and being more expensive due to Nvidia's recent circumstances.

Other factors that may cause a reduction in investment include anticipation for December interest rates being raised due to inflation as well as the increase in pushback against data centres which is garnering more attention from the US Congress.

In the US midterm elections, Democrats who opposed the rate at which data centre expansions were taking place, scored major victories and are now key decision makers in the country's bicameral legislature.

Jensen Huang's exit took place after reports of his romantic affair with Alice Huang, who was alleged to be a spy for the Chinese government by US authorities, came to light.

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Huang had confirmed the infidelity and stated that the company was undertaking an investigation to see if confidential information was compromised. After this development, two more reports appeared of additional infidelities, adding further fuel to the scandal.

The Nvidia co-founder stepped down from his position as president, CEO and board member on Nov. 12, being succeeded by Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. Kress keeps her role as executive vice president and CFO until the board names a permanent successor.

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