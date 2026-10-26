Nvidia Plot Twist: Jensen Huang Eyes Comeback Days After Resigning, Claims Report

Days after resigning as Nvidia's chief executive, Jensen Huang has discussed a possible return with confidants as Silicon Valley allies pressure the chipmaker's board to reinstate him, the Financial Times has reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

The push has drawn public backing from Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who supported an open letter calling on Nvidia's board to “Bring Jensen Back.”

Some Nvidia employees also signed the letter, according to the FT. One Huang ally told the newspaper they were assembling a “war room” of tech executives and would seek White House support.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The campaign comes as an independent investigation commissioned by Nvidia's board examines the conduct that led to Huang's departure. He stepped down after reports of affairs with a subordinate and with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. The FT said the relationship with the Megaspeed executive had intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's compliance checks on AI chip sales to Asian customers with potential links to China.

In Washington, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on Sunday for a “dramatic shake-up” in Nvidia's leadership, the FT reported. Huang lacks a controlling stake in the company, leaving any decision on his return with the board. Nvidia and Huang's representatives both declined to comment to the Financial Times.

Interim CEO Colette Kress is leading Nvidia ahead of its quarterly results on Tuesday.

Two Nvidia investors, Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management's Gavin Baker, urged the board to keep Huang's return among its options. The FT previously reported that the board had approached Arm CEO Rene Haas as a possible successor. Nvidia's board said it had yet to begin a formal search.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.