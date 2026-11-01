Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov 16

Indian Stock Market Recap
The Indian stock market ended in red on Friday, dragged down by banking, IT and auto stocks, as investors seem to opt for profit booking after the recent rally. The Sensex dipped 318.56 points, or 0.39%, to close at 81,592.45, while the Nifty 50 ended 155.05 points, or 0.61%, lower at 25,144.30. The Bank Nifty index ended at 61,034.10, down by 484.40 points, or 0.79%. Broader markets remained under selling pressure, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices erased 0.2% each.
Earnings
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
Prime Focus Q2 (Cons)
- Revenue up 34.7% at Rs 1,429 crore vs Rs 1,061 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 50.1% at Rs 381 crore vs Rs 254 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 26.7% vs 23.9% YoY
- Net profit at Rs 48.5 crore vs Rs 3.6 crore YoY
Indo-MIM Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit at Rs 215 crore vs Rs 108 crore YoY
- Revenue up 14.3% at Rs 1,272 crore vs Rs 1,113 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 22.9% at Rs 380 crore vs Rs 309 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 29.9% vs 27.8% YoY
Ashok Leyland Q2
- Net profit up 12.7% at Rs 869 crore vs Rs 771 crore YoY
- Revenue up 39.4% at Rs 13,364 crore vs Rs 9,588 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 16.2% at Rs 1,350 crore vs Rs 1,162 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 10.1% vs 12.1% YoY
- To pay interim dividend of Rs 1/share
Kaynes Tech Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 61.6% at Rs 45.4 crore vs Rs 118 crore YoY
- Revenue up 4.4% at Rs 953 crore vs Rs 912 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 16.1% at Rs 126 crore vs Rs 150 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 13.2% vs 16.4% YoY
Hero Motors Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 65.1% at Rs 18.2 crore vs Rs 11 crore YoY
- Revenue up 21.3% at Rs 365 crore vs Rs 301 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 30.3% at Rs 42.2 crore vs Rs 32.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 11.6% vs 10.8% YoY
Fusion CX Q2 (Cons)
- Revenue up 22.1% at Rs 525 crore vs Rs 430 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 4.8% at Rs 82.6 crore vs Rs 78.8 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 15.7% vs 18.3% YoY
- Net profit up 31.3% at Rs 58.6 crore vs Rs 44.7 crore YoY
PTC Industries Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 83.5% at Rs 33.3 crore vs Rs 18.1 crore YoY
- Revenue up 80% at Rs 224 crore vs Rs 125 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 56.3 crore vs Rs 25.7 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 25.1% vs 20.6% YoY
Gujarat Themis Q2 (Cons)
- Revenue up 17.9% at Rs 49.9 crore vs Rs 42.3 crore YoY
- Net loss at Rs 13.8 crore vs profit of Rs 14.3 crore YoY
Brainbees Solutions Q2 (Cons)
- Net loss at Rs 6.5 crore vs loss of Rs 35 crore YoY
- Revenue up 14.1% at Rs 2,396 crore vs Rs 2,099 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 49.3% at Rs 92.7 crore vs Rs 62.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 3.9% vs 3% YoY
Jamna Auto Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 42.1% at Rs 56.4 crore vs Rs 39.7 crore YoY
- Revenue up 48% at Rs 786 crore vs Rs 531 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 55.3% at Rs 107 crore vs Rs 68.9 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 13.6% vs 13% YoY
- To pay interim dividend of Rs 1/share
- Proposed plant of leaf spring to be set up under existing manufacturing unit of company at Madhya Pradesh
- Proposed investment required is around Rs 47 crore
Sammaan Capital Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 1.2% at Rs 312 crore vs Rs 309 crore YoY
- Total income down 18.1% at Rs 1,851 crore YoY
- Total income at Rs 1,851 crore vs Rs 2,261 crore YoY
DEE Development Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 30.7% at Rs 23.4 crore vs Rs 17.9 crore YoY
- Revenue up 8.5% at Rs 293 crore vs Rs 270 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 33.5% at Rs 58.9 crore vs Rs 44.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 20.1% vs 16.3% YoY
TVS Srichakra Q2 (Cons)
- Revenue up 37.4% at Rs 1,273 crore vs Rs 927 crore YoY
- Net profit at Rs 44.4 crore vs Rs 11.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 58.6% at Rs 105 crore vs Rs 65.9 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 8.2% vs 7.1% YoY
Orchid Pharma Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit at Rs 28.6 crore vs loss of Rs 0.9 crore YoY
- Revenue up 14.3% at Rs 341 crore vs Rs 298 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 24.1 crore vs Rs 3.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 7.1% vs 1% YoY
Rajesh Exports Q2
- Net profit down 43.9% at Rs 10.1 crore vs Rs 18 crore YoY
- Revenue down 98.6% at Rs 48.5 crore vs Rs 3,365 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 41.6% at Rs 14.2 crore vs Rs 24.2 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 29.2% vs 0.7% YoY
Shreeji Shipping Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 13.8% at Rs 36.8 crore vs Rs 42.7 crore YoY
- Revenue up 39.5% at Rs 226 crore vs Rs 162 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 7.2% at Rs 56.7 crore vs Rs 52.9 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 25.1% vs 32.6% YoY
- Approves splitting of 1 share into 5 shares
Ahluwalia Contracts Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 28.6% at Rs 56.1 crore vs Rs 78.6 crore YoY
- Revenue up 24.3% at Rs 1,464 crore vs Rs 1,177 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 13.7% at Rs 111 crore vs Rs 129 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 7.6% vs 10.9% YoY
Nibe Q2 (Cons)
- Revenue up 9.6% at Rs 80.4 crore vs Rs 73.4 crore YoY
- Net profit at Rs 0.18 crore vs loss of Rs 8.4 crore YoY
Genus Power Infra Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 10.9% at Rs 159 crore vs Rs 143 crore YoY
- Revenue down 1.4% at Rs 1,133 crore vs Rs 1,149 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 4.1% at Rs 224 crore vs Rs 234 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 19.8% vs 20.4% YoY
Baazar Style Q2 (Cons)
- Net loss at Rs 32.1 crore vs profit of Rs 51.5 crore YoY
- Revenue down 10% at Rs 478 crore vs Rs 531 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 54.8% at Rs 31.2 crore vs Rs 68.9 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 6.5% vs 13% YoY
Motisons Jewellers Q2
- Revenue up 8.2% at Rs 97.9 crore vs Rs 90.5 crore YoY
- Net profit down 43.3% at Rs 12.2 crore vs Rs 21.4 crore YoY
Patanjali Foods Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 18.8% at Rs 420 crore vs Rs 517 crore YoY
- Revenue up 15.6% at Rs 11,323 crore vs Rs 9,799 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 22.9% at Rs 426 crore vs Rs 552 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 3.8% vs 5.6% YoY
Easy Trip Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit at Rs 0.1 crore vs loss of Rs 32.7 crore YoY
- Revenue up 33.5% at Rs 158 crore vs Rs 118 crore YoY
- EBITDA loss at Rs 1.3 crore vs profit of Rs 3.9 crore YoY
Shriram Properties Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit at Rs 21.6 crore vs Rs 8.6 crore YoY
- Revenue down 10.6% at Rs 183.6 crore vs Rs 205.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA loss at Rs 26.3 crore vs loss of Rs 5.1 crore YoY
Manipal Health Q2 (Cons)
- Other income at Rs 100 crore vs Rs 48 crore YoY
- One-time loss of Rs 95 crore vs gain of Rs 5 crore YoY
- Revenue up 37.3% at Rs 3,399 crore vs Rs 2,475 crore YoY
- Net profit down 13.2% at Rs 270 crore vs Rs 311 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 29.8% at Rs 872 crore vs Rs 672 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 25.7% vs 27.2% YoY
Tata Motors PV Q2 (Cons)
- Net loss at Rs 5,531 crore vs profit of Rs 76,170 crore YoY
- Revenue up 34% at Rs 96,920 crore vs Rs 72,349 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 4,866 crore vs loss of Rs 1,404 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 5% in Q2
- Q2FY26 had a one-time gain of Rs 82,616 crore
- One-time loss of Rs 6,738 crore vs Rs 2,608 crore YoY
- Exceptional items of Rs 6,738 crore for Q2 FY27
- Provision made towards employee separation costs at Rs 3,800 crore
- Provision made towards impairment of assets for Rs 2,900 crore
- PAT for Q2 FY27 stood at -Rs 5,500 crore post recognition of deferred tax asset
Technocraft Industries Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 49.4% at Rs 115 crore vs Rs 77 crore YoY
- Revenue up 29% at Rs 935 crore vs Rs 725 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 43.4% at Rs 175 crore vs Rs 122 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 18.7% vs 16.8% YoY
Godrej Industries Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit at Rs 560 crore vs Rs 242.5 crore YoY
- Revenue up 45% at Rs 7,303 crore vs Rs 5,032 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 428.6 crore vs Rs 133.8 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 5.9% vs 2.7% YoY
Zetwerk Q2 (Cons)
- Net loss at Rs 69 crore vs loss of Rs 37 crore YoY
- Revenue up 18.3% at Rs 4,600 crore vs Rs 3,890 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 8.5% at Rs 108 crore vs Rs 118 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 2.3% vs 3% YoY
Zaggle Prepaid Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 40% at Rs 24.5 crore vs Rs 17.5 crore QoQ
- Revenue up 37.1% at Rs 580 crore vs Rs 423 crore QoQ
- EBIT up 49.43% at Rs 26.3 crore vs Rs 17.6 crore QoQ
- EBIT margin at 4.5% vs 4.2% QoQ
Eicher Motors Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 15% at Rs 1,573 crore vs Rs 1,369 crore YoY
- Revenue up 20.3% at Rs 7,422 crore vs Rs 6,172 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 16.4% at Rs 1,760 crore vs Rs 1,512 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 23.7% vs 24.5% YoY
Inox Green Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 55.2% at Rs 43.3 crore vs Rs 27.9 crore YoY
- Revenue up 8.2% at Rs 88.7 crore vs Rs 82 crore YoY
- Jagran Prakashan Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 29.9% at Rs 41.1 crore vs Rs 58.6 crore YoY
- Revenue up 5.6% at Rs 493 crore vs Rs 467 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 14.2% at Rs 56.7 crore vs Rs 66.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 11.5% vs 14.2% YoY
ITI Q2 (Cons)
- Net loss at Rs 31.4 crore vs loss of Rs 32.3 crore QoQ
- Revenue up 13.4% at Rs 482 crore vs Rs 425 crore QoQ
- EBITDA at Rs 6.5 crore vs Rs 1.8 crore QoQ
- EBITDA margin at 1.3% vs 0.4% QoQ
Filatex India Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 9.7% at Rs 52.2 crore vs Rs 47.6 crore YoY
- Revenue up 21.2% at Rs 1,304 crore vs Rs 1,076 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 3.4% at Rs 85.1 crore vs Rs 82.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 6.5% vs 7.6% YoY
GE Power Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 14.5% at Rs 27.7 crore vs Rs 32.4 crore YoY
- Revenue up 10.7% at Rs 311 crore vs Rs 281 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 5.7% at Rs 29.9 crore vs Rs 28.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 9.6% vs 10.1% YoY
Imagicaaworld Q2 (Cons)
- Net loss at Rs 45 crore vs loss of Rs 39 crore YoY
- Revenue down 3.4% at Rs 40.4 crore vs Rs 41.8 crore YoY
Relaxo Footwears Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 2.8% at Rs 37 crore vs Rs 36 crore YoY
- Revenue up 11.6% at Rs 702 crore vs Rs 629 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 4.9% at Rs 85 crore vs Rs 81 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 12.1% vs 12.9% YoY
- Relaxo Footwears to set up JV with Kenafric in Kenya
Sunflag Iron & Steel Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 28.3% at Rs 59 crore vs Rs 46 crore YoY
- Revenue up 15.3% at Rs 1,122 crore vs Rs 973 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 18% at Rs 118.9 crore vs Rs 100.8 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 10.6% vs 10.4% YoY
India Glycols Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 79.6% at Rs 11 crore vs Rs 54 crore YoY
- Revenue down 67.2% at Rs 358 crore vs Rs 1,091 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 75.5% at Rs 38.7 crore vs Rs 158 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 10.8% vs 14.5% YoY
Jupiter Wagons Q2 (Cons)
- Revenue down 1.8% at Rs 772 crore vs Rs 786 crore YoY
- Net profit up 2.8% at Rs 47.9 crore vs Rs 46.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 9.1% at Rs 94.3 crore vs Rs 104 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 12.2% vs 13.2% YoY
Viyash Scientific Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 38.6% at Rs 76.1 crore vs Rs 54.9 crore YoY
- Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 988 crore vs Rs 850 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 4.6% at Rs 165 crore vs Rs 172.9 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 16.7% vs 20.3% YoY
Hindware Home Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 36.7% at Rs 6.7 crore vs Rs 4.9 crore YoY
- Revenue up 14.1% at Rs 771 crore vs Rs 676 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 1.4% at Rs 55.3 crore vs Rs 56.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 7.2% vs 8.3% YoY
- Appoints Nitesh Raj as CEO
- Appoints Amit Bali as CFO
Inox Wind Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 35.9% at Rs 58.8 crore vs Rs 91.8 crore YoY
- Revenue up 21% at Rs 1,354 crore vs Rs 1,119 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 10% at Rs 204.8 crore vs Rs 227.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 15.1% vs 20.3% YoY
KNR Constructions Q2 (Cons)
- Revenue down 7.2% at Rs 600 crore vs Rs 646.5 crore YoY
- Net profit down 2.9% at Rs 102 crore vs Rs 105 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 24.5% vs 29.7% YoY
- EBITDA down 23.6% at Rs 147 crore vs Rs 192.3 crore YoY
ABB India Q3 CY2026
- Net profit up 8.3% at Rs 443 crore vs Rs 409 crore YoY
- Revenue up 19.4% at Rs 3,738 crore vs Rs 3,130 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 13.6% at Rs 551 crore vs Rs 486 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 14.8% vs 15.5% YoY
Innova Captab Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 40% at Rs 42 crore vs Rs 30 crore YoY
- Revenue up 30.5% at Rs 496 crore vs Rs 380 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 36.5% at Rs 70.3 crore vs Rs 51.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 14.2% vs 13.6% YoY
RHI Magnesita Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 61.7% at Rs 62.1 crore vs Rs 38.4 crore YoY
- Revenue down 0.5% at Rs 1,030 crore vs Rs 1,035 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 24.6% at Rs 135.8 crore vs Rs 109 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 13.2% vs 10.5% YoY
Godawari Power Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 47.2% at Rs 85 crore vs Rs 161 crore YoY
- Revenue up 24.8% at Rs 1,632 crore vs Rs 1,308 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 24.6% at Rs 196 crore vs Rs 260 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 12% vs 19.9% YoY
- Approves Rs 135 crore capex for 3 GWh project in Maharashtra
- To invest Rs 110 crore in arm via equity, others
Axiscades Tech Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit at Rs 47 crore vs Rs 23 crore YoY
- Revenue up 30.7% at Rs 196 crore vs Rs 150 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 64.9% at Rs 6.8 crore vs Rs 19.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 3.5% vs 12.9% YoY
- One-time loss of Rs 38 crore in Q2
- Exceptional gain of Rs 129 crore from discontinued operations
Som Distilleries Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 99.3% at Rs 14 lakh vs Rs 19.5 crore YoY
- Revenue down 30.9% at Rs 186 crore vs Rs 269 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 56.1% at Rs 17.6 crore vs Rs 40.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 9.5% vs 14.9% YoY
MTNL Q2 (Cons)
- Net loss at Rs 835 crore vs loss of Rs 960 crore YoY
- Revenue up 19.4% at Rs 242.4 crore vs Rs 203 crore YoY
- EBITDA loss at Rs 17.11 crore vs loss of Rs 95.3 crore YoY
Belrise Industries Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 25.3% at Rs 167 crore vs Rs 133 crore YoY
- Revenue up 16.7% at Rs 2,746 crore vs Rs 2,354 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 11.5% at Rs 330.4 crore vs Rs 296.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 12% vs 12.6% YoY
La Opala Q2
- Net profit down 5.6% at Rs 25.3 crore vs Rs 26.8 crore YoY
- Revenue up 11.6% at Rs 101.4 crore vs Rs 90.9 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 2.6% at Rs 36.1 crore vs Rs 35.2 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 35.6% vs 38.7% YoY
Polyplex Corp Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit at Rs 100 crore vs Rs 24.7 crore YoY
- Revenue up 29.5% at Rs 2,324 crore vs Rs 1,794 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 288 crore vs Rs 102 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 12.4% vs 5.7% YoY
TVS Supply Chain Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit at Rs 35.4 crore vs Rs 15.6 crore YoY
- Revenue up 38.5% at Rs 3,687 crore vs Rs 2,662 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 43.3% at Rs 258 crore vs Rs 180 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 7% vs 6.8% YoY
GSP Crop Science Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 23.7% at Rs 45 crore vs Rs 59 crore YoY
- Revenue up 19.5% at Rs 558 crore vs Rs 467 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 21% at Rs 73.4 crore vs Rs 92.9 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 13.2% vs 19.9% YoY
- Appoints Shail Jayesh Shah as CFO
Jubilant Pharmova Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 74% at Rs 31.2 crore vs Rs 120 crore YoY
- Revenue up 20.5% at Rs 2,370 crore vs Rs 1,966 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 29.6% at Rs 240.2 crore vs Rs 341 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 10.1% vs 17.3% YoY
Genesys International Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 46.7% at Rs 6.4 crore vs Rs 12 crore YoY
- Revenue up 14.3% at Rs 88 crore vs Rs 77 crore YoY
Deepak Fertilisers Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 85% at Rs 394 crore vs Rs 213 crore YoY
- Revenue up 10.9% at Rs 3,334 crore vs Rs 3,006 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 61.9% at Rs 751 crore vs Rs 464 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 22.5% vs 15.4% YoY
Reliance Infra Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 87.8% at Rs 234 crore vs Rs 1,911 crore YoY
- Revenue up 11.6% at Rs 6,954 crore vs Rs 6,233 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 99.9% at Rs 1.6 crore vs Rs 1,054 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 0.02% vs 16.90% YoY
- Regulatory income at Rs 1,257 crore vs Rs 720 crore YoY
Senco Gold Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 77.6% at Rs 87 crore vs Rs 49 crore YoY
- Revenue up 34% at Rs 2,059 crore vs Rs 1,536 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 15.1% at Rs 90 crore vs Rs 106 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 4.4% vs 6.9% YoY
CMS Info Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit down 3.57% at Rs 81 crore vs Rs 84 crore QoQagro
- Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 650 crore vs Rs 635 crore QoQ
- EBITDA up 1.8% at Rs 172 crore vs Rs 169 crore QoQ
- EBITDA margin at 26.5% vs 26.6% QoQ
Fineotex Chemical Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit up 30.8% at Rs 34 crore vs Rs 26 crore YoY
- Revenue at Rs 388 crore vs Rs 138 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 93% at Rs 60.4 crore vs Rs 31.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 15.6% vs 22.7% YoY
Confidence Petroleum Q2 (Cons)
- Net profit at Rs 68.6 crore vs Rs 20.3 crore YoY
- Revenue at Rs 2,235 crore vs Rs 983 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 94.8% at Rs 161 crore vs Rs 82.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 7.2% vs 8.4% YoY
Stocks In News
Texmaco Rail
Gets Rs 363 crore order from IVC Logistics. Order for supply and manufacturing of 464 wagons
Hindalco
Arm Novelis to sell China units for $265 million
VA Tech Wabag
Customer now notified all tender participants via Etimad portal. Cancels tender due to internal reasons attributable to customer. Company had received award from Saudi Water Authority worth $272 million. Award for execution of 300 MLD mega sea water desalination plant in Saudi Arabia
Pricol
Promoter to sell entire 38.5% stake in Pricol Autotech to Warburg Pincus for Rs 1,663 crore
Waaree Energies
Arm Waaree Energy Storage Solutions commissions new battery pack manufacturing line in Gujarat
Alembic Pharma
Gets US FDA nod for Binimetinib tablets. Binimetinib is used to treat unresectable or metastatic melanoma
Nava
60 MW power plant in Odisha to resume operations from today
Balu Forge
Approves raising of funds by issue of 30 lakh warrants
Rubicon Research
Government returns application on fast-track nod of scheme of merger of KIA Health Tech with company. Company evaluating various options, including going to NCLT. Order does not have material impact on company's business operations. KIA Health Tech presently does not have any operations
Cyient DLM
Signs pact with Hindustan Shipyard. Pact for maritime and defence electronics
Texmaco Rail
Gets Rs 49 crore order from North Western Railway
Galaxy Surfactants
Pact with LG Electronics to co-develop sustainable cleaning solutions
Zydus Life
US FDA concludes inspection with 4 observations at UK unit. US FDA had inspected unit from Nov 9-13
Deepak Fertilisers
Appeals filed by department for AY 2013-14 to 2018-19 dismissed. Appeal filed by company for AY 2015-16 and AY 2016-17 on certain issues allowed in company's favour
EPACK Prefab Tech
Appoints Vikram Kumar Khaitan as CFO
Dr Reddy's Labs
US FDA classifies Hyderabad unit as ‘VAI'. VAI is Voluntary Action Indicated
Sejal Glass
Signs business transfer pact with Magnumtuff India and its promoters
AvenuesAI
Arm Rediff.com India files updated DRHP with SEBI, BSE and NSE in relation to IPO
Patanjali Foods
Promoter group enters into pact with company. Promoter group is Patanjali Ayurved. To transfer leasehold rights and interest in respect of land parcels in Madhya Pradesh. Clarifies that pact presently constitutes an ‘agreement to transfer'.
Archean Chemical
In Pact with Andhra Pradesh Economic Dvpt Board
To explore establishment of Battery Energy Storage Giga Factory at Visakhapatnam
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank reappointed V. Srinivasa Rangan as Executive Director for one year from November 23, 2026.
Mahindra Logistics
Hemant Sikka Resigns As MD, CEO from 15 Dec, 2026
Appoints Mohammed Turra As MD, CEO from 16 Dec, 2026
Mahindra Logistics announces Mohammed Turra as MD & CEO
Redington
In Distribution Pact with Spain's Salicru
To Expand Access To Power Protection Solutions
To Expand Across the Middle East & Africa
CYIENT DLM
Appoints Suresh Narayan As CFO From 13th Nov
RM Subramanian Resigns As CFO From 12th Nov
Tata Motors PV
Expects FY27 JLR EBIT Margins at 2-3% vs 0.7% in FY26
Expects FY27 Revenue at 25 billion pounds vs 23 billion pounds in FY26
Expects FY27 Free Cash Flow at Negative 1.25 billion pounds vs negative 2.2 billion pounds in FY26
Blue Jet Healthcare
In Pact with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board
To Acquire land with invst value of Rs 500 Cr for API Mfg Unit
MoU is non-binding & is valid for 12 months
JSW Infra
Gets Rs 60 Cr Order From Dedicated Freight Corridor Corp
Port Capacity expected to grow to 400 MTPA by 2030
Logistics Segment Targets For FY30
Revenue targeted at Rs 8000Cr
EBITDA Aimed at Rs 2000Cr
Port Segment Target for FY28
Revenue target of Rs 8000Cr
Aims for EBIDTA of Rs 4300Cr
Kolkata Container Terminal's Expected completion in Q3 FY28
V.O. Chidambarana Port, Tuticorin's Expected completion by Q4 FY27
Mufin Green
RBI Grants Authorised Dealer Category-II Licence to Co
CARE Ratings
Sells partial stake in Arm CGIL To SBI & NSEIX
CGIL ceases to be wholly owned subsidiary
Company stake in Arm stands at 80.20%
BHARAT ELECTRONICS
Gets Additional Orders Worth Rs 619 Cr Since 6 Nov
GOCL Corp
Signs Strategic MoU with Blaze Automation
To Develop, supply integrated electronic design, high-vol manufacturing to Indian & global customers
Manipal Health
Completes acquisition in Kinder Women's Hospital and Fertility Centre
Linde India
To Acquire Airtech Cryogenic Gases For Rs 111 Cr
YES BANK
Files Review Petition On AT1 Bonds Case
Bk To make further disclosures regarding material dvpts
PAGE INDUSTRIES
Clarifies On Rpts regarding FEMA Non-Compliance in Q2-FY27 Results
Matter was already disclosed as part of Note No 40 (Commitments & Contingencies)
John Cockerill
Co & JC SA execute letter pact further to Amended SPA
Godawari Power
Arm GENPL allots shares worth Rs 50 Cr for 5 Cr OCRPS
Aye Finance
Board To Meet On Nov 18 to approve issuance of NCDs worth Rs 325 Cr
Bulk/Block Deals
Amber Enterprises (India) Limited
Graviton Research Capital LLP sold 3,101 shares at Rs 6,635.72/share.
BF Utilities Limited
Irage Broking Services LLP bought 55,181 shares at Rs 504.16/share.
BLS Polymers Limited
HRTI Private Limited bought 3.53 lakh shares at Rs 262.11/share.
IRAGE Broking Services LLP bought 2.12 lakh shares at Rs 266.85/share.
IMC India Securities Private Limited bought 1.14 lakh shares at Rs 263.49/share.
IIFL Capital Services Limited
Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Private Limited sold 23.69 lakh shares at Rs 354.74/share.
Arvesta Financial Services Private Limited sold 20.82 lakh shares at Rs 354.22/share.
Neo Treasury Plus Fund sold 18.65 lakh shares at Rs 355.78/share.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited
Growvia Trade Private Limited bought 20.36 lakh shares at Rs 167.74/share.
Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 1.63 lakh shares at Rs 177.21/share.
Tiger Strategies Fund - I sold 6 lakh shares at Rs 175.04/share.
Rallis India Limited
ASK Investment Managers Limited sold 12.80 lakh shares at Rs 189.42/share.
STL Networks Limited
Ramdoot Realtors Pvt Ltd bought 1.78 lakh shares at Rs 46.12/share.
TD Power Systems Limited
HRTI Private Limited sold 1.71 lakh shares at Rs 663.54/share.
V2 Retail Limited
QE Securities LLP bought 1.30 lakh shares at Rs 173.77/share.
F3 Advisors Private Limited bought 16,545 shares at Rs 176.01/share.
Meesho Limited
SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC sold 7.64 crore shares at Rs 246.75/share.
Societe Generale bought 1.48 crore shares at Rs 246.75/share.
Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 99.24 lakh shares at Rs 246.75/share.
Fidelity Rutland Square Trust II Strategic Advisers Fid EMG Markets Fund bought 84.76 lakh shares at Rs 246.75/share.
Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund bought 76.10 lakh shares at Rs 246.75/share.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 52.50 lakh shares at Rs 246.75/share.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 42 lakh shares at Rs 246.75/share.
BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 38.17 lakh shares at Rs 246.75/share.
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE bought 36.26 lakh shares at Rs 246.75/share.
Government of Singapore bought 21.78 lakh shares at Rs 246.75/share.
HDFC Mutual Fund bought 14.10 lakh shares at Rs 246.75/share.
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited bought 10.15 lakh shares at Rs 246.75/share.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 10.15 lakh shares at Rs 246.75/share.
Corporate Actions
BN Agrochem Limited- Stock Split 10:1
Shares to exit Lockin period
16th November
HD Fire protect – 4mln shares, 2% of Outstanding shares, 1Month lockin
Behari lal Engg – 2mln shares, 4% of outstanding shares, 3Month lockin
Shiprocket – 37mln shares, 5% of Outstanding shares, 3Month lockin
Physicswallah – 1489 mln shares, 52% of outstanding shares, 6month & Beyond lockin
Insider Trades
Star Cement Ltd
Prem Kumar Bhajanka, promoter and director, bought 1,41,870 shares.
Indokem Ltd
Emerald Capital Services Pvt. Ltd., promoter group, sold 5,010 shares.
Vindhyapriya Holdings Pvt Ltd, promoter group, sold 250 shares.
Speciality Restaurants Ltd
Mr. Anjanmoy Chatterjee, promoter and director, bought 9,750 shares.
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
Ashish Subhash Dandekar, promoter and director, pledged 3,70,000 shares.
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
M S Jeevarekha, promoter group, sold 10,000 shares.
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
Horizon Impex Private Limited, promoter, bought 1,53,650 shares.
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
Riddhi Portfolio Private Limited, promoter, bought 50,000 shares.
Trading Tweaks
Price band change from 10% to 20%
Creative Newtech Limited
Price band change from 5% to 20%
Mold-Tek Technologies Limited
MTAR Technologies Limited
Speciality Restaurants Limited
Price band change from 5% to 10%
Aarti Surfactants Limited
List Of Securities Shortlisted In Short-Term ASM Framework
Jyoti Structures Limited
F&O Cues
Nifty Nov futures down 0.53% at 25,175.00 at a premium of 31 points.
Nifty Options Nov 17 expiry: Maximum call open interest at 26,000 and maximum put open interest at 24,000.
Securities Under Ban
-
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.