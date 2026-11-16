Who Is Backing Jensen Huang? Full List Of Tech Titans Supporting His Nvidia Comeback

A powerful coalition of prominent technology executives is rallying behind Jensen Huang, calling for his return as CEO of the $4 trillion semiconductor giant Nvidia.

With Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, Nvidia employees and institutional investors, the online 'Stand with Jensen' campaign has attracted more than 158,000 signatures.

Supporters are urging Nvidia's board to bring back its co-founder while an independent investigation establishes the facts surrounding his departure. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator president Garry Tan are among the prominent technology leaders backing the initiative.

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Silicon Valley Heavyweights Join Reinstatement Campaign

Several influential tech executives and entrepreneurs have publicly supported Huang's potential return. They include Replit CEO Amjad Masad, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, Boom Supersonic founder Blake Scholl, Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder Thomas Lee, Binance co-founder Yi He, Fuse Energy co-founder Alan Chang and former Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra.

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick also defended Huang, arguing that although he may have made mistakes, his conduct should not automatically disqualify him from leading the company.

Musk publicly confirmed his support on X, "Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract. Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost."

Major Investors and Nvidia Employees Back Huang

Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management managing partner Gavin Baker have jointly urged directors to consider Huang's possible reinstatement rather than rushing to appoint a permanent successor.

Meanwhile, thousands of people identifying themselves as Nvidia employees have signed the petition, with several engineers publicly praising Huang's leadership, technical vision and commitment to employees.

Political Pressure and Leadership Uncertainty

Huang resigned after reports of two extramarital relationships, including one involving a subordinate and another involving a woman accused of spying for China. The controversy has triggered calls from US lawmakers for Nvidia officials to testify before Congress over potential national security and export-control concerns.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a “dramatic shake-up” and urged the company to consider an external successor. Meanwhile, Huang has reportedly discussed a possible comeback with supporters, while an ally is securing a Silicon Valley boardroom and White House campaign. Nvidia remains under interim CEO Colette Kress as the investigation continues.

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