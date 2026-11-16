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Thailand Fire Tragedy: 11 Dead, Many Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs Buildings In Phuket's Patong

A fire in a commercial shophouse on Phuket island killed 11 people and injured 16, with the blaze starting in a vehicle rental business.

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Thailand Fire Tragedy: 11 Dead, Many Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs Buildings In Phuket's Patong
Fire in Phuket Shophouse Kills 11 and Injures 16
Photo: Thai Enquirer/X

A fire swept through a commercial shophouse on Thailand's resort island of Phuket on early Monday, killing 11 people and injuring 16, according to Reuters. The blaze began in a building that housed a vehicle rental business before spreading to several adjacent properties.

According to local authorities, the fire broke out at around 3:17 a.m. local time, with firefighters taking nearly two hours to bring it under control. Of the 16 people injured, 15 were Thai nationals and one was from Myanmar. Police said no tourists were among the dead or injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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The affected building is located in a town area near Patong Beach, a popular tourist destination on Phuket's west coast. The incident comes four months after a fire at a bar in Bangkok that killed at least 27 people.

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