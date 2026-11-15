Nvidia Engineer Quits Over Jensen Huang's Exit, Pens Emotional Note: 'More Painful Than I Expected"

Darell Dai, Nvidia's robot research engineer tendered his resignation to the company citing Jensen Huang's departure as the primary reason for his exit, as per an 'X' post on Saturday.

"Jensen's vision and the engineering culture he shaped were important reasons I wanted to stay. His departure led me to decide that my own chapter here should also come to a close," Dai said.

ALSO READ: Nvidia's Big Investors Push To Keep Huang In CEO Race, Urge For 'Slow, Deliberate' Search

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The engineer spoke positively of the work culture that Huang fostered, stating that he encouraged engineers to explore, take risks, and learn from mistakes. He added that the former Nvidia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) would read employees' top 5 emails, follow their work and engage with them directly.



"In a company this large, that connection matters. It makes an individual engineer feel that their ideas can still be heard. That is why this has been so disappointing," he added.

He clarified that his positive sentiments does not mean that he believes the Nvidia Founder should be immune to scrutiny. He stated that he does not understand the explanation provided by the company for Huang's resignation making it difficult for him to accept the departure.

He also raised concerns regarding a lack of clarity on the company's direction, culture and the state of its employees, adding that he did not feel heard when this decision was made.

"I have felt that engineers' perspectives matter here. On this decision, I have not felt heard. That gap has been more painful than I expected. I understand that some information cannot be shared immediately. But that does not erase the feeling of being left outside a decision that affects the company we help build every day," Dai said.

ALSO READ: No Contract, Just Jensen's Word? Musk's Warning For Nvidia After Huang's Resignation

The engineer stated that a company's greatness comes from its leadership, its governance, and the people who turn its ambitions into reality. He said that employees' trust and sense of belonging are a part of it.

"I leave with sadness and gratitude. The colleagues I have worked with, and the work we believed in together, will always matter to me," Dai stated.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.