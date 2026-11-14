No Contract, Just Jensen's Word? Musk's Warning For Nvidia After Huang's Resignation

Elon Musk has highlighted a potential weakness in Nvidia's business following Jensen Huang's departure, warning that some of the chipmaker's most important deals could depend heavily on the former CEO's personal relationships.

In a post on X, Musk said Huang had done an exceptional job managing Nvidia's supply chain. He added that several critical business arrangements rested on personal handshakes with Huang rather than formal contracts. Without the executive, Musk suggested, Nvidia could lose at least some of those agreements.

The comments point to a challenge Nvidia may face as it navigates its leadership transition. Huang was not only the public face of the world's most valuable AI chip businesses. His direct involvement in negotiations and relationships with suppliers and customers also helped shape the company's commercial network.

Musk's remarks come as Nvidia deals with an unprecedented leadership crisis. Huang stepped down as CEO following reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence services. These allegations have not been established as fact.

Also Read | 'Signing It...': Musk Says He Is Signing Petition To Reinstate Jensen Huang As Nvidia CEO

Nvidia's board has ordered an investigation into the reports and appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it considers a permanent successor.

The controversy has also placed the company's business relationships under greater scrutiny. Musk's warning adds another dimension to the succession challenge, raising questions about whether Nvidia can preserve agreements built around Huang's personal credibility and industry connections.

Musk has also publicly supported a purported petition seeking Huang's return to the CEO position, saying he would sign it. His intervention underscores the importance some industry leaders attach to Huang's role in Nvidia's success.

For Nvidia, the challenge extends beyond finding a new chief executive. The company must demonstrate that its supplier relationships, commercial partnerships and execution can remain intact without the leader who helped build them.

Also Read | Elon Musk To Hire Jensen Huang? Tesla CEO Says It Would Be An 'Honour' Amid Nvidia Ouster Plan Reports

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