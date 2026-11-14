Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Nayanthara Starrer Refuses To Slow Down

Mookuthi Amman 2 is keeping its box office journey steady, with the Nayanthara-led fantasy comedy continuing to find an audience in theatres.

The Tamil film has earned Rs 52 lakh in India net on Day 9 so far. The film is running across 663 shows and has recorded 25% overall occupancy, as per Sacnilk. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 18.86 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 21.79 crore. The Day 9 collection is still a live estimate, and the final figure is awaited.

On Saturday, the film recorded 30.33% occupancy overall. Morning shows had 13.55% occupancy, which rose to 35% in the afternoon and 34.45% in the evening. Night show figures are yet to be updated.

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Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 started with Rs 1.88 crore on Day 1 and improved to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. The film saw a bigger jump on Sunday, collecting Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3. Day 4 was even stronger, with the film earning Rs 5.15 crore, its highest single-day collection so far. After that, the numbers fell to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5 and Rs 1 crore on Day 6.

The film collected Rs 75 lakh on Day 7 and Rs 41 lakh on Day 8. On Day 9, it has earned Rs 52 lakh so far.

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All About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller with Nayanthara in the lead. The story centres on a queen who gives up her life to save her son, the prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman later returns to protect the child and faces a mysterious woman linked to a new evil force.

The film brings together elements of mythology, fantasy, comedy and thriller. Sundar C has also written the screenplay, while Venkat Raghavan has written the dialogues.

The cast features Regena Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Deblina Chaki, Ajay Ghosh, Iniya, Pala Karuppaiah, Nandhini Myna, Garuda Ram, Nitin Sathya, Singampuli, Sneha, Khushbu Sundar, Sunil, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay and Vichu Vishwanath alongside Nayanthara.

Mookuthi Amman 2 released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

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