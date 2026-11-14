Scene Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya Starrer Gets Saturday Boost — Check Earnings

Suriya-starrer Scene has kept its box office run going, with the film continuing to bring audiences to theatres. Here's a look at its latest collection figures.

Box Office Collection Day 9

Scene has earned Rs 6.06 crore in India on Day 9 so far. The film is currently running across 3,278 shows and has recorded 38.8% overall occupancy. As per the latest Sacnilk figures, its India net collection has reached Rs 123.76 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 143.85 crore.

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The film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 211.20 crore at the end of Day 8. The Day 9 figure is still an estimate, so the final collection is awaited.

On Day 9, the Tamil version collected Rs 4.65 crore from 2,384 shows with 41% occupancy. The Telugu version earned Rs 1.41 crore from 894 shows at 33% occupancy.

Scene Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened its box office run with Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1. The film picked up pace over the weekend, earning Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 and reaching its highest single-day collection of Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3.

The numbers came down on Monday, with the film collecting Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4. Collections then dropped further through the middle of the week, with Scene earning Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5, Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7. The film collected Rs 6 crore on Day 8 and has added another Rs 6.06 crore on Day 9 so far.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran have produced the film, which is backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj "Inba" in the film, with Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal is seen as Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan also feature in the cast as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to return to a case he had left unfinished years ago. As he looks into the old case again, he finds himself drawn into a new challenge.

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